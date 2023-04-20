Kilmartin suffers from a rare condition in which strong emotions associated with laughter cause sudden muscle weakness.

On one occasion, a laugh nearly cost her life after she fell asleep while in the pool during a holiday.

“I lose control of all my muscles,” Claimarten said. “When I laugh, my knees go weak, my head drops, I’m conscious and aware and able to hear everything that’s going on, but I can’t move my body at all.”

She added, “When the condition first started, I felt dizzy when I laughed, and then it developed so that my eyes blink and my eyelids completely droop.”

And she continued, “Since it has now developed into complete muscle weakness when I laugh, there have been many accidents. I hurt myself after I lost control of my body.”