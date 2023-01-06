In cases of premature birth, doctors must act quickly to open the sac and allow the baby to breathe, because in this case he is completely cut off from oxygen.

Birth photographer Ludmila Gusmin said it was the first time in her 9-year photography career that she had witnessed such a rare event.

She added, “Great, isn’t it? You captured the moment, it was so fast, it all happened in a few seconds.”

Nikola was born healthy, weighing 3.38 kilograms and measuring 51 centimeters.

A similar case also occurred in Brazil in July last year when twins Maria Cecilia and Maria Alice were born.