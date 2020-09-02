Breast cancer in men is rare. According to statistics, it accounts for 0.17% of cases of cancer diagnoses. In fact, it is observed in men 100 times less often than in women. But it is precisely the rarity of pathology and the traditional belief that it belongs to women that causes high mortality.

Breast cancer in men is often found in the late stages – almost 50% of patients turn to only 3-4 stages, ignoring the symptoms that appeared earlier. In addition, a male tumor is often called more aggressive than that inherent in women.

The essence of the problem

Breast cancer in men becomes a real shock for the representatives of the strong half of humanity. The reason is simple – traditionally breast cancer is called breast cancer. Men do not have mammary glands, so they have no idea that they may face such a diagnosis.

In fact, such a tumor is rare, formed from the epithelium and develops from the rudimentary mammary glands. In general, the mammary gland in men is laid in the prenatal period. Before puberty, there are no particular differences in the anatomical structure in this zone between boys and girls. But during puberty, girls begin to actively proliferate glandular tissues under the influence of sex hormones, while in boys, no changes occur.

Typically, breast cancers in men are found in the subareolar region. There are several types of breast tumors that both men and women can have.

So, they talk about Paget’s disease, when atypical cells attack the nipple or the area around it, if treatment is started on time, the prognosis is good. Ductal carcinoma – as the name implies, arises in the ducts and affects the tissues lying nearby. Inflammatory breast cancer is considered a rare disease characterized by aggressive growth and early metastasis. Invasive focal cancer – also has an earlier metastasis, pathology occurs in both men and women. Invasive ductal carcinoma is a rapidly progressive disease that affects more than just the ductal region.

How does the disease develop

The most common pathology diagnosed in men is invasive focal carcinoma and invasive focal carcinoma. The oncological process, as in many other cases, goes through 4 stages:

1. The size of the formation is small – no more than 2 cm, the lymph nodes are not yet affected.

2. The size of the tumor in diameter becomes 5 cm, metastases in the lymph nodes may already appear.

3. The size of the tumor exceeds 5 cm, there are numerous foci of malignant cells in the lymph nodes.

4. The defeat by metastases of individual organs.

It is better to start treatment in the early stages – so the chances of better outcomes and prognosis increase somewhat.

Risk zone

Doctors identify certain categories of people who are most susceptible to developing breast cancer in men. So, triggers are:

Age – usually this pathology is inherent in men over the age of 60 (but it should be understood that lesions are also found in young people, the youngest patient with such a diagnosis described in the literature was 6 years old).

Hormonal disruptions – usually talk about hyperestrogenemia, against which the enlargement of the mammary glands begins. After all, estrogen is traditionally a female hormone, and its excess in a man can negatively affect health.

A history of various medical conditions – these include prostate cancer, liver problems including cirrhosis, and the use of estrogen-based drugs.

Heredity is a traditional point for oncology here: if a relative has a problem, then in someone’s family it may also appear.

Problems with genetics – we are talking about changing one of the genes.

Klinefelter’s syndrome is a pathology in which there is a lot of estrogen, little testosterone, the body works to increase female hormones.

Injuries to the genitals and chest.

Bad habits.

On average, as experts say, the time interval from the first symptoms and diagnosis is one and a half years.

Symptoms of the problem

In terms of clinical manifestations, breast cancer in men is often similar in features to that of women. In the early stages, there are no symptoms at all. Then a small formation begins to develop in the chest area. Most often they talk about a one-way process. Locally it manifests itself in the form of hardening and thickening of the skin. Then the tumor begins to grow in size, it can become covered with sores. There is also such a symptom as bloody bleeding from the nipple. If an infection joins this process, purulent inflammation may begin.

