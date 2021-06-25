Can you not love Roman? All Boca fans, do we have to love Roman?
As we were asked to do with Diego Armando Maradona, let’s separate the person from the player and note that Juan Román, is not someone who is very open or who can be talked about a lot, but there are some attitudes that I do not like about him, but Riquelme, the player, fills us with smiles and nostalgia.
Let’s only talk about number 10, the greatest idol in the history of Boca Juniors, the crack who hid the ball from Real Madrid and made a fool of Makelele, the one who gave Barcelona a chair with the yellow submarine, the one with the goals to Brazil with the shirt of the Argentina team. The one who always understood that the 3 and 4 if they join the attack we are more.
Some time ago I wrote these few lines to Riquelme and his intelligence on the field of play.
You have to stop the ball like Roman, said one, think before playing. But what we realized over time is that before stopping the ball, Roman had already thought that it was better to stop it before playing first, always one step ahead, always a thousandth of a second before.
The other point is that to think like Roman, you have to play like Roman and as in our team what is left over is sacrifice and not talent, if we give the ball to the one of the same color, we are already working for the team.
Happy birthday to Roman player.
