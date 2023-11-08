A rare blue diamond sold for 39.5 million Swiss francs ($43.8 million) at Christie’s auction house in Geneva on Tuesday.

The 17.61-carat diamond, called the “Blue Royal,” is one of 18 gemstones being sold at auction, according to a spokeswoman for the auction house.

The auction was awarded on Tuesday to a private collector of valuable collectibles who outperformed two other participants. Christie’s said that the “Blue Royal” ring, is the largest flawless light blue diamond ever offered at auction.

The identity of the ring seller was not revealed. Christie’s said that the “Blue Royal” diamond had been part of an “important private collection” for the past 50 years.