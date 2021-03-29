Zoo Miami announced the birth of a black rhino, the thirteenth in history within the facilities of this Florida center.

The 13 rhinos born under human supervision make this zoo one of the most successful in the country in the reproduction of this species in danger of extinction and that can weigh up to 1,300 kilos.

The babies are male and in perfect health (Ron Magill – EFE).

Since the birth of the new male, which occurred on February 24, both the mother, Circe, 21, and the calf, have been kept off-display until this week in a barn adjacent to the rhino habitat at the zoo.

“Circe has been a very protective mother and has been breastfeeding regularly while growing rapidly and gaining strength for her public debut,” reads a zoo news release.

LARGE FAMILY

This is the Circe’s fourth child, He was born in a South Carolina zoo, and the father is Eddie, 21, of the Cincinnati Zoo, who has fathered three offspring, all of them with Circe.

This is the fourth child of Circe (Ron Magill – EFE).

“From numbers exceeding 100,000 animals in sub-Saharan Africa in the early 20th century, black rhinos are now less than 5,000 in the wild “, highlights the institution.

These herbivores have been poached for their horn, which some cultures believe to possess medicinal qualities even though it is nothing more than a keratin-based material similar to nails and hair, “and has never been shown to have medicinal qualities, “noted the zoo.

The horns have also been used for dagger handles as a status symbol, he added.

The baby continues to breastfeed from his mother (Ron Magill – EFE).

Since last week, the zoo has been showing the new member of the family little by little and during the mornings, with the projection of extending the time as the animal feels more secure in its new environment.

It must be remembered that zoos must not exist and animals must live in freedom.

