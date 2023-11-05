Residents of the southern and new regions of Russia saw the red aurora

A strong magnetic storm has caused a rare aurora in southern Russia. The red glow could be seen by residents of Crimea, Rostov and Voronezh regions, as well as new regions of the country, transmits RBC.

Astronomer Alexander Ivanov in conversation with Komsomolskaya Pravda explainedthat this phenomenon is very rare for the southern regions. The aurora lasts from five minutes to half an hour and occurs once.

“The aurora occurs from proton impacts on the magnetosphere. Magnetic storms have appeared recently, since the afternoon of November 5th. Lasts for three hours straight. The glow has something to do with this. In fact, the northern lights, the mechanism is the same,” he noted.

At the end of September, a rare beauty of the aurora was filmed in Russia. On the night of September 25, residents of Sovetsk could see the aurora in a bright green and scarlet spectrum in the sky above the Neman River.