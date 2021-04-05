Oxford University’s Wildlife Conservation Research Unit (WildCRU) have captured the first image of a walter duiker I live in its natural habitat.

This small African antelope (whose scientific name is Philantomba walteri) has until now been reserved to the point of invisibility.

The plastic skeleton in a Natural Science Museum.

The WildCRU study, published in the African Journal of Ecology, was led in Togo by local mammologist Délagnon Assou, with the grassroots team led by Dr. Neil D’Cruze, and shows an image of an animal that it has never been photographed alive in the wild before.

This first image of a Walter duiker (or cephalopho) in the wild was part of the first comprehensive remote camera capture study for mammalian megafauna ever conducted in Togo (West Africa) spanning more than 9,000 days of follow-up (25 years).

The joint team of Togolese, British and German scientists placed 100 camera traps in the Fazao-Malfakassa National Park, the largest protected area in the country. Along with a Walter duiker they also recorded several other endemic and endangered species.

The historical photo taken in Togo (DPA).

Walter’s duiker had only been seen in the form of skulls and corpses, detected in bushmeat markets in Benin, Togo and Nigeria and its conservation status on the IUCN Red List (a directory of endangered species) is euphemistically recorded as “Data Deficient”, with its population trends summarized as “unknown”.

Professor David Macdonald, Director of WildCRU, said in a statement: “This graceful antelope has, over the past 200 years, shown great talent in avoiding scientists, but tragically it has proven less adept at avoiding. nets, traps and hunting dogs “.

Dozens of years ago a specimen of a similar species at the San Diego Zoo, USA.

He added: “Tracing their whereabouts in bushmeat markets is roughly analogous to tracing deer habits in the UK by mapping their presence on butchers’ slabs. The ‘capture’ with cameras. revolutionizes biological study: an army of cameras sits patiently and without complaint, motionless for months, waiting for an interesting passerby. “

