The Cartagena City Council finalizes the details of a public road maintenance contract with which it intends to improve the condition of the streets throughout the municipality and, in addition, to give a better and faster response to the demands of the residents, who may communicate any incident through a mobile application. Its tender for 1.3 million euros “is imminent.” The intention of the government team is for the contractor to start working in the first quarter of 2023, before the electoral campaign of the next 28M slows down municipal activity.

This is a specific assignment from the mayoress, Noelia Arroyo, to respond immediately to warnings and neighborhood complaints about damage to municipally owned streets and roads. Incidents on public roads are the issues that citizens most frequently report to the City Council.

“With this important economic endowment we will have a new service that will mean a leap in quality in the care and maintenance of our public thoroughfare, and with which we will respond to the neighbors,” the mayoress advanced. MantenCT, as it will be called, will include actions on sidewalks, curbs and railings, and will include small interventions on asphalt.

The mayoress said that they intend to “provide an agile and quick response to the incidents that the neighbors or our own municipal services register and that, on many occasions, take too long to solve.”

Direct contact



The main novelty of MantenCT is that it will have an application that will make it easier for people from Cartagena who carry it on their mobiles to have direct contact with the Department of Infrastructures. This tool will allow you to include a photograph of the incident and send it in your notice. All these incidents will be answered automatically. “It is a way for there to be more direct communication between the citizen, the company and the City Council,” according to Arroyo.

The MantenCT contract will go out to bidding in two lots, which divides the municipal area by districts. According to the mayoress, this procedure is due to operational reasons and to optimize the service, given the large size of the municipality. The first batch will include districts 1 (Canteras, Los Puertos, Perín, La Magdalena and Campo Nubla); 2 (La Aljorra, El Albujón, Pozo Estrecho, Miranda and Santa Ana); and 4 (Cartagena center and San Antón). The second will include districts 3 (El Plan and San Félix), 5 (El Hondón, Alumbres, Santa Lucía and Escombreras), 6 (La Palma and Lentiscar) and 7 (El Algar, El Beal and Rincón de San Ginés). .

Each batch must have two teams, made up of three workers each, to carry out daily maintenance, as well as another team for urgent repairs and emergencies, which provides an immediate response. In this way, throughout the municipal term there will be four daily maintenance teams and another two for urgent matters.

The 1.3 million euros for the new service will come from the Urban Services and Projects delegation of the Infrastructure Area, which contributes 880,000 euros, and from the accounts of the municipal districts, which gives the remaining 420,000. The duration of the contract will be three years, with the possibility of extending it for one more. That is, the entire next legislature.