The Premier League is the most important league in the world. The most attractive from the sporting point of view and also the most powerful from the economic point of view. And despite the pandemic that caused astronomical losses throughout the United Kingdom, which is going through a health crisis due to the new strain of coronavirus, the English professional football tournament continues its appeal with a head-to-head fight between Manchester City and Manchester United .

Arab investment groups from the United States, the figure of Roman Abramovich in Chelsea; Asian investors have also injected millions of euros into the league that features many of the best footballers in the world.

The specialized site Spotrac conducted an investigation and released a list with the salary received by Premier League players. The best payment is the Welshman Gareth Bale of Tottenham who receives 42.75 million dollars per season. While the Argentine footballer who has the best contract is the Kun Sergio Agüero who earns $ 16.39 million per season at Manchester City.

See the full ranking

1) Gareth Bale, Tottenham, $ 42.75 million

Gareth Bale of Tottenham. (AFP)

2) David De Gea, Manchester United, $ 26.71 million

3) Kevin De Bruyne, Manchester City, $ 22.85 million

4) Raheem Sterling, Manchester City, $ 21.37 million

5) Paul Pogba, Manchester United, $ 20.66 million

Paul Pogba of Manchester United. (AP)

6) Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal, $ 17.81 million

7) Thomas Partey, Arsenal, $ 17.81 million

8) Anthony Martial, Manchester United, $ 17.81 million

9) Sergio Agüero, Manchester City, $ 16.39 million

10) Edinson Cavani, Manchester United, $ 14.96 million

Uruguayan Edinson Cavani, from Manchester United. (DPA)

11) Mohamed Salah, Liverpool, $ 14.25 million

12) Marcus Rashford, Manchester United, $ 14.25 million

13) Harry Kane, Tottenham, $ 14.25 million

14) Tanguy Ndombele, Tottenham, $ 14.25 million

15) Thiago Alcántara, Liverpool, $ 14.25 million

Thiago Alcántara, from Liverpool. (DPA)

The rest of the Argentines

Erik lamela, Tottenham, $ 5.7 million; Marcos Rojo, Manchester United, $ 5.7 million; Giovani lo celsoTottenham, $ 4.98 million; Sergio Romero, Manchester United, $ 4.98 million; Manuel Lanzini, West Ham United, $ 4.98 million; Federico Fernandez, Newcastle United, $ 3.37 million; Emiliano Martinez, Aston Villa, $ 3.1 million; Willy Caballero, Chelsea, $ 2.49 million; Alexis Mac Allister, Brighton & Hove Albion, $ 2.19 million; and Paulo gazzaniga, Tottenham, $ 1.42 million