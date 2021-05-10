In Ireland, on the occasion of the 76th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, a car rally was held, and in the German western city of Cologne – a solemn meeting on the occasion of the holiday, as reported on Monday, May 10.

So, in Ireland, in addition to the car rally, there were such events as watching documentaries, reading poetry at the Center for Russian Language and Culture “Matryoshka”, as well as a festive concert with the participation of children from Donetsk and Jordan. In addition, the participants planted trees throughout the Irish territory as part of the traditional Victory Day celebrations.

“Ireland holds events every year to celebrate Victory Day. These days, the guys got acquainted with the stories of veterans, with the stories of pioneer heroes who gave their lives in the fight against Nazi Germany. Also, the guys wrote an essay on the topic “What is a feat, if a feat has a place in our life”, – quotes the message of the organizers of the event REN TV…

Among the organizers of a series of events: the project “World Tree. Gardens of Memory “, the action” St. George’s Ribbon “, registration of the online procession” Immortal Regiment “and the musical marathon” Oh, front track “.

The celebration of the 76th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War was also held in the city of Cologne, located in western Germany. It was attended by 150 people, including the smallest participants, whose age does not exceed three years.

In connection with the restrictions introduced in the fight against coronavirus, the march of the Immortal Regiment was prohibited, but this did not prevent a rally to honor the memory of the victims of World War II, writes REN TV…

The Victory Day was attended by the Consul General of Russia in Bonn Alexey Dronov. The event was also honored with his performance by the 93-year-old WWII veteran Vladimir Smolitsky, a Holocaust survivor, and other veterans, including the blockade. In addition, the German Oliver Schneemann performed the song “Favorite City” in the Russian version.

A special visit to the rally was paid by the chairman of the executive committee of the international convention “Peace Memorials and International Cooperation to Preserve the Human Memory of the Victims of the Great Patriotic War” Marina Schneider, who came to Cologne from Hanover.

The Cologne solemn meeting in honor of the anniversary of the Victory was supported by the biker brotherhood of North Rhine-Westphalia. And on behalf of the public organization “Memory for the Future” a representative of the Kyrgyz nationality Arsar Burabayev spoke, in turn, the pupils of the Vocal Academy sang several songs during the organization. The very young guests sang “The Dark Woman”, after which, together with the adults, they sang one of the most important songs about the Great Victory – “Victory Day”.

On the eve, on May 9, the 76th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War was celebrated by compatriots living in Shanghai. The event was traditionally held at the site of the Consulate General of the Russian Federation, located on the banks of the Huangpu River, and about 120 people attended the holiday, including, in addition to Russians, citizens of Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine and other countries.

On Sunday, May 9, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad addressed Russian President Vladimir Putin with congratulations on the occasion of the 76th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War. Assad also wished the people of Russia stability and security.