In the Finnish city of Lappeenranta, a rally was held against the closure of the border with Russia. The publication writes about this “Fontanka“

“Our goal is not to turn Finnish society and the government against ourselves, but to ensure that those people who have legal grounds to do so can cross the border in southern Finland,” the organizers of the action said.

As specified, the closure of borders has deprived some residents of Finland of the right to see their families. The rally organizers also condemned the “use of refugees” as an instrument of international politics.

As journalists write, dozens of people came to the administration building of the Finnish city demanding that the restrictions be lifted.

Earlier, State Duma deputy Mikhail Sheremet called Finland’s decision to close checkpoints on the border with Russia Russophobic.

Finland closed four border checkpoints on November 18. Local authorities explained their decision by the influx of migrants from third countries, which Russia allegedly uses to destabilize the situation in the country.