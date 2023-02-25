A rally for freedom and in support of Russia was held in Adelaide, Australia

Several hundred people went to a rally for freedom and in support of Russia near the South Australian State Parliament building in the city of Adelaide. The participants, in particular, opposed the violation of the rights of Russian-speaking residents. On Saturday, February 25, reports RIA News.

As Vasily Koinov, one of the activists, explained, we are talking about the humiliation of Russian-speaking children in schools, as well as cases when Russian-speaking people are insulted on the street, and the police are inactive. He said that he brought Russian flags to the demonstration, which he handed out to passers-by. “They took it with pleasure, stopped, talked to us, asked questions, waved flags and moved on,” the activist said.

The rally was sanctioned – the organizers filed an application with the state parliament. The police only kept order and did not interfere with the action.

According to the ataman of the Cossacks in Adelaide, 72-year-old Alexander Kozlov, the ataman of the Australian Cossacks in Sydney, Semyon Boikov, who received asylum from police persecution at the Russian Consulate General, helped organize the rally through a video channel. He himself confirmed that he helped to buy flags for the rally.

Kozlov also said that many Russian-speaking residents of Australia are intimidated and afraid for their children. “The situation is about the same as in Nazi Germany during the persecution of Jews,” he complained.

Earlier it was reported that in Sydney, the Australians held a rally in support of Russia and President Vladimir Putin in front of the country’s Consulate General. Pro-Russian slogans and appeals in Russian and English were heard from loudspeakers installed on cars, and posters with the inscriptions “Stop the war with Russia!” were in the hands of the participants.

The rally was organized by Semyon Boykov, who said that Australians had gathered near the Consulate General to express solidarity with the actions of the Russian people and government. Ataman stressed that people of all nationalities, including Germans, Americans, Spaniards, are ready to raise the Russian flag.