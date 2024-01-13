In New York, protesters in support of Palestine and Yemen blocked First Avenue near the UN headquarters. Footage of the demonstration was published on Saturday, January 13, by participants on social networks.

Activists hold flags and posters calling for the liberation of Palestine and an end to the bombing of Yemen.

A repeated US attack on Houthi positions in Yemen became known earlier that day. The Pentagon called the Houthi radar the target of a new attack on Yemen. The strike was a continuation of a targeted military action launched on January 12, aimed at “reducing the Houthis' ability to attack maritime vessels, including commercial vessels.”

On the same day, Russia's permanent representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya, during a meeting of the organization's Security Council, said that the US and British strikes on targets of the Houthis from the Ansar Allah movement in Yemen are a gross violation of the UN Charter, and the pseudo-legal justifications for it carried out by the White House do not stand up no criticism.

On January 12, American President Joe Biden, in a letter to Congress, described in detail the reasons for the airstrikes in Yemen and said that “actions appropriate to the situation” had been taken. Thus, the United States and allies have taken necessary and proportionate measures in accordance with international law, he emphasized.

About the start of US and British strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen on the night of January 12. Strikes with fighter jets and Tomahawk cruise missiles were carried out in areas of the country controlled by the movement.

US President Joe Biden subsequently confirmed the attacks. He called the strikes a response to “unprecedented Houthi attacks on international shipping in the Red Sea” and noted that the attack was defensive in nature. Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said that the coalition strikes were aimed at the military infrastructure of the movement.

As Hussein al-Ezzi, deputy foreign minister in the Ansar Allah government, later said, the US and UK would pay for the attack.