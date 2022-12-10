A procession and an impromptu rally with slogans for peace, Bulgaria’s neutrality and its friendship with Russia took place in the center of Sofia. This was announced on December 10 by the agency TASS.

The event was attended by about 200 people. They walked along the central street of Sofia from the administration of the President of the Republic to the building of the Parliament of the country with the national flags of Bulgaria and Russia, to the tunes of patriotic and military Russian songs.

The organizer was the civil association “National civil initiative for the sovereignty of Bulgaria and other states of the world.”

The rally participants held banners with slogans such as “Russia is not a threat to Bulgaria. Russia is our liberator, friend and brother”, “Whoever goes against sacred Russia will sooner or later break his head”, “We support the mission of Russia, which is carried out in the name of truth, peace and all mankind”.

The press service of the Sofia City Hall stated that the holding of the action was not coordinated with it. In this regard, the police interrupted the rally before the participants had time to set up the equipment and sing the Russian anthem.

Earlier, on December 6, protesters in Bulgaria blocked the road to the church, where the Russian ambassador to Sofia, Eleonora Mitrofanova, and Metropolitan Anthony (Sevryuk) of Volokolamsk were staying. Those who gathered shouted anti-Russian slogans, policemen arrived at the entrance to the temple.

Prior to that, on November 3, the Bulgarian Parliament approved the supply of weapons to Ukraine. 175 deputies voted in favor of providing weapons to Kiev, 49 voted against. In addition, the parliament demanded that the country’s government propose a package of measures for Bulgaria’s participation in the restoration of Ukraine, and the country’s leadership should support Ukraine’s lawsuit against Russia in the European Court of Human Rights.