“Strana.ua”: A rally for the demobilization of the Ukrainian Armed Forces took place in Kyiv

A rally took place in Kyiv, the participants of which demanded the demobilization of servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). This was written by the Ukrainian publication “Strana.ua” in its Telegram-channel.

According to a video published by the publication, several dozen people took part in the rally, most of them women and children. They held posters demanding that clear terms of service for Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers be defined. The protesters also shouted that “servicemen are not slaves.”

Earlier, the head of the Ukrainian Interior Ministry Igor Klimenko stated that it was impossible to declare demobilization in the country. According to him, the Ukrainian army’s front will sag, and combat units will be understaffed.