The Electronic Entertainment Expo, also known as E3, has been advancing in recent days the calendar of its events, specifying when the most important conferences will take place, such as the Xbox and Bethesda, which will take place next the next 13 of June.

However, this is not the only conference on which we are already receiving information. This afternoon, Square Enix has given more details about what games we can expect at its E3 2021 conference, and now it has been Ubisoft’s turn. The French company will hold its show on June 12 at 9:00 p.m., and we already know what some of the titles we will see will be.

Ubisoft Forward will show us a gameplay of Rainbow Six Parasite

Through the page of the Ubisoft Forward, the French company has confirmed that we will be able to take a look at what was previously known as Rainbow Six Quarantine. Currently known as Parasite, the event page ensures that we will see a Rainbow Six Parasite gameplay in the show.

New Rainbow Six Parasite gameplay leaks

However, and obviously, this is not the only thing that we can see in the Ubisoft Forward. In addition to the new installment of the Rainbow Six franchise, we can also take a look at one of the new Ubisoft titles, such as Riders Republic, which seems to be a sequel to Step, but with more variety of sports.

Finally, the company has confirmed that some news about Trackmania, The Crew 2, For Honor, Brawlhalla and Watch Dogs: Legion can also be expected during the pre-show that begins at 20:00 Spanish time.