Time ran out for Independiente. The extensions for the appeals expired and the red light went on again in Avellaneda. The storm clouds settled over the head of the Devil and unleashed a barrage of rulings against from the highest court of FIFA, which They force the club commanded by Hugo Moyano to pay a total amount close to 6 million dollars in less than two months.

The situation is dramatic in the Red. He has long accumulated several lawsuits against in Switzerland for debts of unpaid passes of footballers and also for claims of players with wages owed. But now he is approaching the limit dangerously.

Until now, managers bought time by appealing each complaint that came against for breaches. There was always one more instance to turn to and thus stretch the payment terms and, perhaps, pray that someone would have a judgment in favor. However, from FIFA they were pointing to Independiente as guilty in each of the cases.

Francisco Silva claimed $ 900,000 and the TAS ruled in his favor. Photo: AFP

And now it is the TAS (Court of Arbitration for Sports) who began to lower the hammer against Moyano and company. The problem for those from Avellaneda is that this is the last instance, which means that now the failures are final. In summary: Independent has to pay or will be sanctioned with a ban to incorporate and in some cases loss of points could be included.

In fact, right now, about the Red it weighs an inhibition to add reinforcements precisely because of the debt of 360 thousand dollars that it maintains with Fernando Amorebieta. When the payment is made and duly recorded, the restriction will be lifted. The managers say that in these hours everything will be normalized and Julio Falcioni could count on the players he is looking for to face 2021.

But this sentence was followed consecutively by some more that will arrive shortly at the headquarters of the Devil. One of those is from $ 1,800,000 to be paid to Torino of Italy for Gastón Silva’s pass, who also has an open claim (the final ruling is expected) for almost a million dollars that he started after declaring himself free for non-payment.

For Carlos Benavidez, Independiente must pay 1.5 million dollars to Defensor Sporting. Photo: AFP

Too Defensor Sporting de Uruguay will have to pay 1.5 million plus interest for the unpaid token of Carlos Benavidez. In turn, he lost in the Zurich courts to the lawsuit of Francisco Silva, to whom he will have to pay 900 thousand dollars.

The most serious situation occurs with the América de México by the passes of Silvio Romero and Cecilio Domínguez (it was sold to the MLS). A total of 6.2 million US currency is owed between the two players. From Central America they demand an immediate payment of 1,700,000 and then give more time to cancel the rest.

Among all the final judgments against that accumulate, Independiente has to put around 6 million between the next 30 and 45 days. How will you cope with such a figure?

El Rojo has to pay $ 1.8 million to Torino for the pass of Gastón Silva, who is now in Huesca, Spain. Photo Maxi Failla

“When we have the failures we will resolve them. Independiente paid more than 50 million dollars during the seven years of Moyano’s management that generated other Commissions. It is not absurd that we pay what we generate, which is 8 million”, expressed to Héctor Maldonado, general secretary of the club, to Clarion before the consultation.

For now, he will receive a clean million and a half dollars from the sale of Alexander Barboza to Libertad de Paraguay. A little relief, but not enough to cover everything. Will there be more sales?