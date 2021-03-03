The radio and television host Maximiliano Delupi, close to the K, was sentenced to pay more than a million pesos to two journalists for inferring slander and insults through expressions on Twitter and Facebook during 2014.

The ruling sets a precedent in to the abusive use of social networks and the necessary harmonization of the right to freedom of expression with that of moral integrity and the honor of the people, reported The voice of the interior From Cordoba.

The Civil and Commercial First Instance Judge of the Fourth Nomination Court of Córdoba, María de las Mercedes Fontana, determined that Delupi was responsible for causing Non-pecuniary damage against journalists Roxana Acotto and Iñigo Biain through malicious and offensive comments both on social networks and from a radio program.

The controversy originated at the end of 2014 when La Voz del Interior – the newspaper in which Acotto worked – published a note on how the national government’s advertising campaign had been distributed among the Córdoba media.

The data, from a report carried out by the NGO Poder Ciudadano, indicated that the producer Hermida-Delupi was among those that had received the most money from the national government in 2013.

The following day, the medium Infonegocios –of which Biain is the director– published that Delupi and its production company received a disproportionate advertising pattern from the national government. “Excess K: Max Delupi receives double the advertising investment than La Voz”, was the title of the note.

From the day after the publication, Delupi began to slander journalists through social networks (mainly on Twitter and Facebook) and the condemned man’s radio program, “What do you want from me?”, Which was broadcast daily on Radio Universidad Nacional de Córdoba AM 580 in duplex with Radio Madre AM 530.

In some of those posts and comments Delupi arrived to refer to the private life and daughters of the plaintiff journalists.

The condemned man deleted his publications days later, but in the case it was proven that “such a display was developed during different moments over three days and by different social networks, (therefore) it is not possible to predict the existence of an error but quite the opposite: a specific intention to harm, thus exceeding the internal and external borders that govern freedom of expression ”.

“Freedom of expression cannot be used as White card to carry out the most diverse manifestations, without any consequence, “said the judge, who added that this right must be harmonized with that of moral integrity and the honor of the people.

In her decision, the judge considered that, due to the nature of the damage “of disvalued consequences for the spirit of the person”, a restitution of the state of things to the previous situation of the facts is not possible, compensation must be granted in money.

Delupi continued working in the Radio and Television Services (SRT) of the National University of Córdoba (UNC) until September 2019, when the university authorities decided her removal from a public and collective complaint of gender violence against women journalists.

The group’s claim was supported by legislators, artists, lawyers, and social leaders.

Currently, Delupi hosts the radio program La Gran Estafa, on AM 750.