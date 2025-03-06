A Study led by the Carolina Bascur midwife He says that the prevalence of having a pelvic floor disorder It is 12 to 42%. In women, this region of anatomy is exposed to Effects of sexual relations, menstruation, pregnancy and menopause. These last two situations are the most common when it comes to taking care of pelvic problems, however, there are many others, for example, hypertonia or urinary incontinence that also require care and/or prevention. In this sense The work of physiotherapy and therapeutic exercises such as pilates are essential.

The pelvic floor It is the set of muscles that from the abdominal cavity support the pelvic organs. Even the diaphragm also participates in this operation. A pelvic dysfunction can cause from uterine prolapsuses such as cystocele to trigger or pain in sexual intercourse. In this sense, From wife.It’s talked to the specialized team in pelvic soil physiotherapy, Located in Alcorcón, where they take care of female health every day with their advanced therapies. These are the five exercises that have recommended us for the improvement of the muscles according to different processes.

Exercise for cortical or proprioceptive representation

For the proprioceptive exercise a Pilates ball will help us. Getty images

As They explain from vivafisio to woman.es, This exercise “It is essential to mentally place our pelvic floor”. If the objective is to take care of the pelvic floor, you have to know how to recognize it and activate its movement. This is the most difficult, since, according to the team’s physiotherapist, Patricia Cañeque, “We cannot look at us in a mirror and see how we contract, as we do with the biceps of the arm for example”. For this, one of the best exercises is that of cortical or proprioceptive representation. These are the steps to follow:

Use a Pilates ball or a dining chair. Sit in an erect way with well -separated legs. Take as a reference the ischion bones, located below the pelvis that will be appreciated the more stretched it is. Make a contraction similar to cutting the urine to feel the contraction of the vaginal region. Next, start movements back of the pelvis to notice support and get again. Then, start another movement forward to support coxis zone and repeat the action of contracting. At this point the anal sphincter also comes into play.





Exercise for abdominal coordination and pelvic soil

Abdominal coordination exercise with ball or balloon help. Getty images

As previously advanced, the pelvic floor has a lot of presence in the abdominal area, since they work synergily. From the team of Vivafisio recommends this exercise in “recent postpartum or women with symptoms of effort incontinence.” This makes the abdominal girdle weakened and, therefore, there is hypotonia (low muscle tone) of the pelvic floor. For this exercise only It will be necessary to use a non -heavy balloon or ball and follow the following steps:

Perform the exercise lying in a mat. Keep the balloon with your hands in the air pointing in the chest. Climb the two legs towards the same direction of the roof. Enduring the balloon, put the navel and contract and relax the pelvic floor (remember, as if the urine was cut) in several intervals.





Relaxation exercise for trigger or endometriosis

It is important to do this exercise without forcing and where you arrive. Istock

The Tiggaunia, As they point to May Clinicit occurs when sexual relations are painful. Meanwhile, the endometriosis It is a painful condition in which the uterus’s fabric grows out of it. It is estimated that 26% of women can present tribute in Spain, while endometriosis already affects 10 to 15%, According to the ADAEC.

In this sense, From Vivafisio they propose a simple exercise to relax the pelvic floor and mobilize it at a phase and muscle level. You can leave from a standing position and legs open or sitting in a small stool. The objective of this exercise is Reach a squatting position. Another way to do it is with the support of heels and the maximum flexion of knees, ankles and hips.





Exercise to improve or prevent urinary incontinences

Thus you can improve or prevent urinary incontinences Getty images

Women have more tendency to suffer urinary incontinence. Although it usually manifests itself in advanced ages, this loss of bladder control may appear by different factors. For example, in pregnant women, As Mayic points outthe causes are produced by hormonal changes or the high weight of the fetus. In addition, menopause can also be another cause, since Estrogens drop tends to weaken pelvic tissue affecting the membrane that covers the bladder or urethra.

To improve or prevent urinary incontinence, Vivafisio’s physiotherapists recommend the following exercise, which It starts from a position lying in mat:

Lying upside down, with folded knees, arms extended along the body and lumbar well supported, it is inhaled by the nose. With breathing, notice that your ribs open, the abdomen expands and keeps the pelvic floor relaxed. Then, we are going to exhale slowly through the mouth while gently active the pelvic floor muscles and keep for 5 seconds releasing air. Inhale again to completely relax the muscles and exhale.

During this exercise, breathing should not be maintained and the equipment recommends 2 series of 10 repetitions.





Pelvic scale exercise to strengthen pelvic soil

How to strengthen our pelvic floor. Getty images

In the case of a weakening of pelvic or hypotonia, it is essential to carry out exercises that help strengthen it. In this sense, Paula Jiménez, physiotherapist from Vivafisio, recommends the exercise of pelvic scalea combination of Pelvis movements like “If we closed a zipper.” For this you have to follow the following steps:

Take the position: lying in supine recumbency, with bent knees and open at the height of our hips and arms extended along the body. Inhale by the nose deeply while separating the lumbar from the ground, as if you would like to grow, it carries the navel up. Then exhale by the mouth again support the lumbar. In these movements, try to bring the navel back down while the pelvic floor is activated.





Do you want to receive free every Thursday in your mail the best beauty, fashion and lifestyle contents? Sign up for our Newsletter.