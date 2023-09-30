It was an act of faith. Of faith that there would still be good films at the end of the year, after the glorious festivals of the Berlinale, Cannes and Venice. An act of faith in the selection committee, in which, after watching a thousand films, they would have found not 16 gems, but at least 16 films with substance. After seven days, the result is devastating. There is no horrible feature film in the competition of the official section of the 71st edition of the San Sebastián festival, but the critical discussion will be limited to two or three films at most, and with disparity of opinions. Let’s see how the jury chaired by Frenchwoman Claire Denis gets out of the quagmire. While in the city the radiant sun has pushed people to the beach, in the theaters a soft leaden rain fell on the souls of moviegoers.

The curious thing is that in the painting The Basque Journal publishes with the evaluation of the critics of some media about the films in competition, none of them fail in their average score. Nor does anyone reach the notable. Now, the disparity of opinions reaches the point that The successor, by Xavier Legrand, the director of Shared custody, receives a 9 from the newspaper The world and a 2 from the specialized magazine Cayman CdC. That is a fluctuation and not that of the price of olive oil. Legrand’s drama begins with the intriguing portrait of a rising star of haute couture in Paris who suddenly has to return to his native Quebec following the death of his father from a myocardial infarction. The first twist of the script, the first surprise that explodes in the film in its Canadian section, helps the viewer understand why the designer put an ocean in the way of his father figure. Strain. The second no longer, no one can buy a mess of the caliber that Legrand falls into, who decides to turn his drama into a minefield of WTF, those famous moments that make the audience jump out of their seats and that Nanni Moretti makes fun of in the newly released The sun of the future.

The marriage protagonist of ‘A trip in spring’.

The Swedish-Danish film enters the platoon of films that do no harm Kalak (about the trace of sexual abuse suffered in childhood in the wandering behavior of a father, which a priori sounded attractive), the Taiwanese A trip in spring (which starts with a beautiful shot of an old man in front of a waterfall, and which contributes a commitment to analog cinema, to the point that the perforations of the celluloid can be seen on the screen, before deflating), the Japanese Great Absence (about the harshness of dementia in the elderly through 152 minutes with no film news to review) and the American Ex-Husbands (a good script with meaningful characters shot in the “I was passing by here” style that ends up sinking its viewing).

A moment from ‘All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt’, by Raven Jackson.

The two Argentine films, Puan and The practice, Coming from filmmakers such as, the first case, Martín Rejtman, and the second, from María Alché and Benjamín Naishtat, that is, directors with prestige and style, each one looks at life from a particular humor. They look good, they can receive some awards in their honors, although comedy is, unfortunately, the least appreciated genre at festivals.

Jessie Buckley and Riz Ahmed, in ‘Fingernails (This is going to hurt)’.

And then there is the group of films with creators that promised great moments. Fingernails is directed by Christos Nikou, Yorgos Lanthimos’ assistant, and has three stars indies like Jessie Buckley, Jeremy Allen White and Riz Ahmed. From minute one you know how this romantic comedy will end. Of course, its visual care is only surpassed in the contest by All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt, by Raven Jackson, also known as “the movie that looks like a cologne advertisement”, and which, when produced by A24, had raised some expectations: the poor digestion of Terrence Malick’s cinema causes these gases. And yet, it achieves a 6.8, the highest score in the aforementioned critics’ chart. Another well-known name, Joachim Lafosse, has delivered a very interesting film about the footprint of sexual abuse (yes, it has been the predominant theme in the contest): A silence. Accustomed to excellence in the Belgian’s cinema, his film does not reach the emotional height of previous proposals.

Laia Costa and Hovik Keuchkerian, in ‘Un amor’.

More heavyweights of auteur cinema: the Romanian Cristi Puiu, who in MMXX has made a puiu, That is to say, a film of more than two and a half hours with long sequences with a lot of dialogue… although on this occasion without a narrative or emotional thread. It would be a consensus Golden Shell for a well-known author. The Frenchman Robin Campillo, director of 120 beats per minute, that he could have won the Cannes Palme d’Or with that drama about AIDS in his country if the person presiding over that jury, Pedro Almodóvar, had forced his colleagues to stick to his tastes (he couldn’t get his favorite film to win). Campillo now portrays in The red island his childhood as the son of a French soldier stationed in Madagascar, and the result is a “so what?” manual.

Julia Garner and Jessica Henwick, from ‘The Royal Hotel’

Another possible Golden Shell could be The Royal Hotel, by the Australian Kitty Green, the director of The Assistant. However, it seems difficult for a horror film that ends with a brutal revenge sequence to win the main award. He repeats it with her muse, the actress Julia Garner, and immerses her protagonist again in a hostile work environment (if before it was the office of a mega movie boss indie New Yorker, it is now a bar in the Australian mining area), but its approach is different. And not as emotionally fine as his first fiction feature.

A moment from the opening sequence of ‘MMXX’, by Romanian Cristi Puiu.

Finally, the Spanish navy. Three films directed by women that, at the very least, have provoked debate about toxic masculinities and the female struggle to make their way physically and metaphorically. Each one plays with criteria in its own category: Or how, by Jaione Camborda, in auteur cinema that asks the viewer to make a greater effort and comes out very well from the effort; The sultana’s dream by Isabel Herguera, as a small and almost artisanal jewel of animation, and One Love, by Isabel Coixet, adaptation of the novel by Sara Mesa that smells of several Goya awards. And from all this menu, the jury deliberates a list of winners that will be made public today at the closing gala. Without an indisputable title like Beginning, by the Georgian Dea Kulumbegashvili, in 2020, or even The Kings of the world, from the Colombian Laura Mora, last year, let’s see how they handle it.

