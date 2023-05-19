Every day it detects an average of more than 51 drivers excessively pressing the accelerator. The radar that the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) placed at kilometer 17.7 of the Mar Menor motorway (RM-19), near Balsicas, has proven to be the most effective in the Region and one of the most fined from all over Spain, specifically in position 31.

This road connects Puerto de la Cadena with San Javier and is limited to 100 kilometers per hour. According to data provided by the Association of Associated European Motorists (AEA), this cinemometer detected 18,669 violations last year alone. This radar has been installed for years as the one that sanctions the most in the Region. It went from counting 4,909 sanctions in 2019 to 30,617 in 2021.

Throughout the country’s highway map, last year there were more than 3.7 million fines for speeding, 21.2% more than the previous year. The AEA attributes this rise to the activation of new cinemometers in some parts of the country. Andalusia, with 685,134 complaints -25.7% of the total- heads the list of communities, followed by the Valencian Community (447,470) and Castilla y León (427,448). The other side of the coin is occupied by communities such as La Rioja (39,757) and Navarra (83,231).

One of the curiosities of the report that the AEA has put on the table this year is the stellar irruption of a radar located in Cádiz that last year was not on this list of the 50 most active cinemometers and that this year, however, has taken the lead. This is the case of a device located at kilometer 74.7 of the A-381, at the exit of the Valdeinfierno tunnel, in the municipality of Los Barrios (Cádiz), which last year recorded 79,258 speeding violations.

The AEA emphasizes that 70% of these offenses are detected on highways and dual carriageways and not on secondary roads, which is where, today, the bulk of the accident rate is concentrated. Based on these data, the president of AEA, Mario Arnaldo, considers that the DGT should rethink its radar policy, since “the objective of avoiding speeding or accidents is not being achieved, turning radars into mere collection instruments.