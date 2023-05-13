An employee of an (Asian) company was involved in the crime of “breach of trust”, which led to the discovery of another crime, which consisted of directing offensive phrases to his colleagues of a non-nationality, in a discriminatory manner, during a chat with a former colleague of his.

The incident began when the company manager wanted to change the phone package of the company, and he received a response that there is a package currently activated, and that its owner got two phones in the name of the company, which prompted him to check the matter.

The manager discovered that the accused (an employee of his) got the two phones.

By virtue of the fact that they belong to the company, their content was checked, and it turned out that he exchanged racist and offensive conversations with his colleagues of another nationality, so he was referred to the prosecution, and from there to the misdemeanor court, which ruled to fine him and prevent him and the other person from using social media for a period of three months.

According to the facts of the case, according to the certainty of the court and reassured him of its conscience, and according to what was stated in the investigations of the Public Prosecution, that a representative of one of the companies went to the institution concerned with providing the telephone service to change the package for the company manager, but he was unable to do so, and the competent employee informed him that the company management had received Two previous mobile phones attached to a package, and it is not possible to obtain a new package before the old one expires.

The company representative mentioned in the seizure report and the investigations of the Public Prosecution that the administration checked the employees who received phones, and it was found that the accused received a phone in 2021, and another phone in 2022, without the knowledge of the company.

According to investigations, the company’s management took legal measures to examine the content of the two phones, and it was found that there were conversations that included insulting the Arab employees of the company, between the employee using the phone and a former colleague of his who was working for the same company. The conversations included insults such as “they have no brain” and other inappropriate descriptions.

And it coincided with the discovery of embezzlement in the company, so its owner asked to report “breach of trust” against the first accused, in addition to reporting the insulting incident through the social networking program “WhatsApp”.

Attached to the case file were copies of the correspondence containing offensive phrases, while the two defendants denied the charge against them in the Public Prosecution investigations and before the court.

In the reasons for its ruling, the court stated that insult means insult by using the explicit expression that indicates it, and the law considered it every attaching a defect or expression that demeans a person or offends his honor.

She explained that for the crime of insult to be available, it must occur in a public place by nature or by chance, and the law does not require the occurrence of the crime with a special intent, but it is sufficient for the availability of the general intent that is achieved with the knowledge of the perpetrator that the matters involved in slander or insult, if they were true, would have required the punishment of the slandered, or contempt for it, and that The attribution in the crime of defamation may be explicit or by way of puns, or roundabouts, and the lesson is the meaning of the words.

And she continued that the lesson in proof – as decided by the court of cassation – is the judge’s conviction and reassurance of the evidence presented, pointing out that based on that, the charge is established against the accused, taking the testimony of the two witnesses of proof and the attached photos of the conversations, and then ruled that she be punished with a fine of 1500 dirhams and erase the expressions of the crime. and prevented them from using social media programs for three months.

