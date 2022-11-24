A travel book – The perfect vacation
A cabin in the mountains, the famous weekend getaway from everyone and of course the protagonists. Here are the perfect ingredients for a yellow with controfiocchi.
Ellie is a student at New York University. She has decided to spend a weekend with her boyfriend, Steven, a high school teacher in Manhattan. They decide to go to a cabin in Chesapeake and it is here that they both bring out their dark sides…
Who am I really? What are they hiding?
#racing #book #reading #cycling #Quick #reviews #spinning
Leave a Reply