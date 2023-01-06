A running book – Puzzle

If I tell you the word puzzle what comes to your mind? Looking at the title, friendships and love relationships came to mind which, even if people are different, fit together but also an enigma that needs to be solved.

For this book the second answer is the good one. The story begins with Lucas Chardon, locked up in a psychiatric hospital.

In an unspecified place we find Ilan Dieduset receiving a call from his ex-girlfriend, Chloe, who has found the entrance to Paranoia, an RPG, run by who knows who.

After passing a selection, Ilan and Chloe with six other players, are summoned to a psychiatric hospital. What will happen?