A running book – Terror fairy tales for adults

The Brothers Grimm are world famous for their fairy tales, but very often their stories are muffled for children. In this book you will find ten no-nonsense stories of the Brothers Grimm.

Did you know that you should never ask witches and goblins for favors, if you don’t want to have to give them your newborns in exchange? That it is possible to beat the Devil, but not Death? That you must under no circumstances eat what a stepmother puts on your plate?