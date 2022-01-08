And, according to the British newspaper, “Mirror”, Salah was informed of the postponement of negotiations to renew his contract with Liverpool, after reports were received that Manchester United had made a huge offer for Pogba.

Pogba’s contract with Manchester United will expire at the end of the season, and clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Juventus are expressing interest in signing him.

The “Red Devils” offered the midfielder a series of offers, but Pogba has not signed them yet.

And according to the British newspaper, “Daily Mail”, the new offer from United to Pogba is 500,000 pounds per week, or 26 million pounds annually.

The proposed salary from United would make Pogba the highest-paid player in the history of the Premier League.

And the Egyptian international Salah is entering into the last 18 months of his contract at Anfield, with negotiations with Liverpool, in the hope of reaching a new contract, through which he aspires to become the highest-paid player in the “Premier League”.

Salah demands a salary of between 300,000 and 400,000 pounds per week, but Liverpool asked him to wait and postpone his negotiations to take into account the results of the talks between United and Pogba, and to assess the situation accordingly.