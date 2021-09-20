Carlo Ancelotti offered a realistic assessment of Real Madrid’s comeback at Mestalla that allowed the Whites to position themselves as the league’s solo leaders. “We did not win because of quality but because of the indomitable spirit of the team. We have had the ability to have a fresh head and to continue to the end, “said the Italian after the agonizing victory against Valencia. Even with defensive imbalances, injuries to key players in their gear and automatisms to be polished, the Chamartín team took out a match in which the black and white demanded the maximum. Hugo Duro’s goal put the visiting squad on the ropes, which threw race to recover from the blow and took advantage of the downturn of the local team to finish adding the three points with two goals in the throes of the pulse.

It was another lesson in character, resilience and good physical and mental condition that endorses the remarkable start to the season starring a squad that started the course with many unknowns but is seeing their credentials reinforced based on good news on the pitch and from the pitch. band, although it still shows gaps that Ancelotti hopes to solve with work and commitment. «I have a team that is quite young and is doing very well. We have to improve a lot in the defensive aspect because we have to be more aggressive without the ball, but with this spirit we are going to fix it ”, emphasized the coach after reaping the fifth victory in the six official matches played.

This Real Madrid is by no means a round team. It is difficult for him to take up the baton and he almost always resolves encounters well into the timing. In up to three duels he has been below the scoreboard, but in all those cases he has reacted by demonstrating the breed that he has incardinated in his DNA. It is possible to reproach him for a certain speculative tendency, but when he passes those of Cain, his best version emerges, an aspect that confirms the group’s conviction in its possibilities, while solidifying its confidence. Vinicius, a stellar actor from the start of the championship, explained it clearly with his imbalance and efficiency: “Real Madrid never gives up.” “It is too early to say that we are hitting the league, but we continue as we are. Each game is a final and today we win, ”confirmed Benzema, the other figure of the fashionable couple in European football.

Lethal society



The Brazilian and the French have participated in 11 of the 15 league goals that Real Madrid has accumulated. Six bear the signature of the Lion and five that of the Carioca, who are weaving a lethal society and also shine as assistants: five goal passes from ‘9’ and two from ’20’. Driven by their sense of smell, the whites once again get out of the quagmire they get into as they did in their best days: looking stuck. Although the sample button is still scarce to speak of a definitive recovery of the patient, his average of three goals per game contrasts with the offensive anemia that has dominated his run since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo.

As it happened days before against Inter in the Champions League, Real Madrid endured as best it could at Mestalla the attacks of an adversary who surpassed them in many phases of the match with a better tactical disposition and greater intensity. He waited for his moment and, when the forces of Valencia fell, he saw the right moment to win the lawsuit with drive and efficiency.

Crucial to this, as in San Siro, were the changes of Ancelotti. The transalpine’s pulse is not trembling when it comes to betting on the young and reaps the fruits. The entrance of Camavinga and Rodrygo revitalized Real Madrid. The French midfielder has had an immediate impact. It recovers, distributes judiciously and covers a lot of field with its great physical display. He arrived on tiptoe when the merengue parish was waiting for Mbappé, but three moments have served to show that he can be key in the reconstruction of an aging engine room. The paulista is a recurring resource to open the field when the horizon darkens, with his compatriot Vinicius irrepressible on the other side.

The leader’s main mole remains his populated infirmary. Despite the fact that in the summer he got rid of the ‘scientist’ Dupont and recovered the ‘sergeant’ Pintus with the hope of stopping the chain of injuries that bled him during the previous campaign, the mishaps do not subside and for Wednesday’s confrontation with Mallorca he will have up to seven casualties. In Mestalla Carvajal fell, who will be off the pitch for a minimum of two weeks due to an ailment in the right calf. Marcelo, Mendy, Ceballos, Bale and Mariano remain on the sidelines. Kroos will not be available either, but the return of the Teuton is closer. He is progressing satisfactorily from his pubalgia and this Monday he completed a part of the training with the group.