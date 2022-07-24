The raccoon was spotted on the street in the capital and filmed by passers-by. Post shared Telegram-channel “News of Moscow”.

“A raccoon has been sitting on a tree near the Teply Stan park for about two days. Passers-by feed him, ”the author of the post said. How the animal got there is currently unknown.

Many users were greatly disturbed by what they saw. Several people said that passers-by should have taken the animal to themselves, instead of just filming it on camera. “Bad idea. This is a wild animal”, “This is not a cat, just to be removed from a tree and taken away,” they answered.