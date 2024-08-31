Is called Nery Andre Romerois a young forward from the eighth division of the Argentinos Juniors club, who went viral this Saturday after scoring a great goal in the match against Newells in the AFA youth tournament.

According to the criteria of

Ten minutes into the game, the attacker, who is part of Paraguay’s under-15 team, went down the right flank, took out several players and finished with a spectacular rabona on the edge of the area.

Argentinos won 2-1, but the most resonant part of the victory was this goal that flooded social networks, even among users There are already those who are asking for it to be taken into account in the Puskás awards.

The X account @InferioresAAAJ shared the video with the message: “Do you have the FIFA number? The goal for Puskas comes from El Semillero Del Mundo.”

The rabona goal

SPORTS

More sports news