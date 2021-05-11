For several days, a 42-year-old resident of Turkey has been walking the streets with a metal structure on his head to say goodbye to a bad habit, the British edition writes on May 10 LAD Bible.

A man named Ibrahim Yussel made a helmet for himself from metal rods, which closes with a lock, and looks more like a cage. Thus, he hopes to quit smoking.

He gives the key to his spouse, and sometimes his daughter, for safekeeping. Yussel takes off his anti-smoking helmet only after returning from work. At the same time, how he eats and drinks during working hours is not specified.

According to the man, he has been smoking for 26 years and cannot quit. From the age of 16, he smokes two packs of cigarettes a day. His father recently died of lung cancer, which prompted his son to fight the addiction for himself and his family.

The man made the cage himself, inspired by motorcycle helmets. Youssel used 130 feet of copper wire to create the structure. The openings between the bars of the structure are so narrow that even a cigarette will not fit.

On March 26, a narcologist, doctor of medical sciences, professor of the Department of Psychiatry and Medical Psychology of St. Petersburg State University Alexei Egorov said that a predisposition to any addiction, including smoking, can be inherited.