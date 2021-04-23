French actress Catherine Frot plays a homeless woman who must care for an unaccompanied foreign minor in Under the stars of paris. Also from France comes the comedy of policemen and camels Mama Maria, where Isabelle Huppert plays a police translator turned drug dealer. For its part, the Danish Wildland offers a glimpse into a family willing to do the utmost to survive.

The director and screenwriter of Train to Busan They meet at Peninsula, an indirect sequel but set in the same Korea infested by a zombie virus, and from the kingdom of the fantastic comes Cop, about a mission to colonize Mars that must face his own eighth passenger.

The films have been reviewed by Elsa Fernández-Santos and Javier Ocaña.