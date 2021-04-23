French actress Catherine Frot plays a homeless woman who must care for an unaccompanied foreign minor in Under the stars of paris. Also from France comes the comedy of policemen and camels Mama Maria, where Isabelle Huppert plays a police translator turned drug dealer. For its part, the Danish Wildland offers a glimpse into a family willing to do the utmost to survive.
The director and screenwriter of Train to Busan They meet at Peninsula, an indirect sequel but set in the same Korea infested by a zombie virus, and from the kingdom of the fantastic comes Cop, about a mission to colonize Mars that must face his own eighth passenger.
The films have been reviewed by Elsa Fernández-Santos and Javier Ocaña.
UNDER THE STARS OF PARIS. CLAUS DREXEL
Christine is a homeless woman who on a cold winter night runs into Suli, a sub-Saharan boy with no one to take care of him. Together they will try to find the boy’s mother while trying to survive in the French capital.
PENINSULA. YEON SANG-HO
A group of soldiers are recruited by the Chinese mafia to rescue a truck full of money on the Korean peninsula, now infested with zombies. During their journey they will encounter survivors and other unexpected difficulties.
MAMA MARÍA. JEAN-PAUL SALOMÉ
Patience Portefeux is an Arabic to French translator for the Paris Drug Squad. A chance and the precariousness of her job will cause Patience to become involved in the sale of marijuana while maintaining the appearances of an average civil servant.
WILDLAND. JEANETTE NORDAHL
Ida is a 17-year-old girl who is left in the care of her aunt when her mother is killed in a car accident. Little by little, the young woman will discover that warm laughter and family love cover violent and criminal acts.
STOWAWAY. JOE PENNA
A three-person mission to Mars is jeopardized when they find a passenger hiding in the hold, damaging equipment and supplies. Too far to return, the trio will have to decide what to do with the stowaway.
#quirky #duo #homeless #Parisians #movies #watch #weekend
Leave a Reply