Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 08/17/2024 – 5:35

Company builds neighborhood in Quingoma, one of the oldest in Brazil – despite ongoing civil action to prevent construction. The government of Bahia and the real estate company claim that the construction is outside of territory recognized by Incra. Farmer Gabriela Sacramento, 39, stopped being afraid of hunger in her early adulthood, when her father gave her a house in Lauro de Freitas, a city in the metropolitan area of ​​Salvador, and she learned to live off the land. Living in an area crisscrossed by rivers, in addition to farming, Gabriela and her family used the water that ran through their backyard to bathe and fish. Two decades later, those moments are just memories.

First, the construction of the Lauro de Freitas Bypass Expressway, a project by the Bahia government in partnership with the city government and the Bahia Norte Concessionaire, divided her land in two, separating it from the river. In April of this year, Gabriela had to move because she was threatened for reporting the construction of a planned neighborhood on the land where she lived.

The land that Gabriela fights for is the Quilombo Quingoma, considered one of the oldest in Brazil, with registered activity since 1569 and certified by the Palmares Cultural Foundation since 2013. According to the 1988 Federal Constitution, the remaining community should have the right to definitive ownership of the lands assured, but the titling process has been paralyzed since 2015 at the National Institute of Colonization and Agrarian Reform (Incra).

While the State is slow to grant residents definitive possession of the land, the government itself, together with the private sector, is dividing up the quilombo. The most recent dispute involves the construction of the planned neighborhood Joanes Parque, a subdivision with units starting at 130 square meters. According to a Public Civil Action filed by the Federal Public Ministry (MPF), the condominium is being built within an area already recognized as belonging to Quingoma in an anthropological report approved by Incra and the community in 2017.

Company offers subdivisions in quilombola territory delimited by Incra

In February of this year, the MPF, together with the Federal and State Public Defender’s Offices (DPUs), issued a recommendation to prevent the construction and sale of the subdivision. However, a post on the Instagram of the company MAC Empreendimentos, last Monday (12/08), states that the subdivision’s sales stand would be inaugurated this week. According to the company’s website, 50% of the streets have already been opened. Half of the earthmoving process has also been completed.

“The project is already well advanced in terms of vegetation removal, even though this action exists [civil] in progress. But as the injunction has not yet been considered [pela Justiça]they continue to move forward with the construction”, explained Gabriel Cesar, regional defender of Human Rights at the DPU of Bahia.

The planned neighborhood is moving forward because, although the anthropological study that recognized the extension of the quilombola territory identifies that the total area of ​​the quilombo is 1,225 hectares, the government of Bahia has a counterproposal to recognize 284.76 hectares, the equivalent of 23% of the quilombo recognized by Incra.

The condominium is located in an area outside this second area, but within the largest, equivalent to 1,700 football fields.

The offer was rejected by the community.

According to documents from the public civil action to which DW had access, MAC Empreendimentos claimed that it maintains ownership of the land where the condominium is being built, and that it has the municipal environmental licenses to implement the subdivision.

In an email, MAC Empreendimentos stated that it operates “regularly with all necessary licenses, obeying all laws and that we are not located in quilombola territory.” The company sent the press a court decision from July 22, in which it was decided to abstain from construction or services only in the perimeter proposed by the government and not in the entire area claimed by the quilombolas.

The city government of Lauro de Freitas says it has been refraining from granting licenses and permits to build in the area proposed by the government, as determined by the judiciary. In a statement, it also says that the project is outside this perimeter.

Constitutional right to land of quilombos

The company claims that it has already invested around R$5 million in the area, including taxes and construction. However, according to the MPF and the public defenders, MAC is entitled to compensation at most, since ownership of the remaining quilombos is a constitutional and inalienable right.

The problem is that if the properties are built, the state will have to pay a higher compensation. “We understand that this project cannot move forward, as this area will possibly be recognized as a quilombola territory. It makes no sense to allow construction,” adds Gabriel Cesar.

Even though the houses have not yet been built, the project has already had an impact on the lives of the quilombolas – around five kilometers of forest have been cut down, compromising the planting areas. Wild animals such as snakes and armadillos have been found inside or near the houses. The community reported the case to the Department of the Environment and the city’s ombudsman, as the area is an Environmental Protection Area (APA).

“We have been protecting these spaces since 1569, but today we are being invaded. We can’t even use a sacred forest to perform our rituals,” laments Rejane Rodrigues, 39, a teacher and leader of Quilombo Quingoma, which currently has around 4,500 residents, spread across 650 families and 1,000 houses.

A 2021 decision by the Brazilian Supreme Court (STF) determines that, regardless of the stage of the certification or titling process, traditional communities cannot be penalized or deprived of their rights due to the state’s delay. In April, the MPF requested that the Union, Incra, the Government of Bahia, the municipality of Lauro de Freitas and MAC Empreendimentos be ordered to pay compensation for collective moral damages and existential damages to the Quilombolas of Quingoma in the amount of R$5 million.

In a statement, INCRA acknowledged that Quingoma is a unique case, as it involves the advancement of urbanization towards the community area, with public and private enterprises partially occupying the territory. The agency says that this situation leads to technical difficulties – not detailed – in concluding the process, and also stated that it holds monthly meetings with the community and other entities in the State of Bahia, to articulate solutions.

Toll to enter the house

The construction of the planned neighborhood is just the latest battle faced by the Quilombolas of Quingoma. The first of these was the construction of the Via Expressa, inaugurated in 2018 to ease traffic congestion between the capital and the North Coast of Bahia. The highway continues to cause problems for the community. At the time of construction, some residents had to be compensated for losing their properties. Now, some of them have to pay tolls.

Both situations happened to Gabriela Sacramento. The road left the river and the artesian well from which she got water on one side, and the space for the new house on the other. The property, which used to be made of brick, is now a shipping container. “They used to set off dynamite, so it was impossible to build a house. Now, I also depend on my neighbor for water, which makes it harder to plant crops,” she says.

Gabriela pays tolls to go to the hospital where she and her son are undergoing cancer treatment and to get to the headquarters of the Novo Horizonte Agricultural Association, of which she is president. In May of this year, the basic toll for cars increased from R$6.30 to R$7.

The Via Metropolitana began to be planned in 2008 and, since then, the residents of Quingoma have been receiving legal demands for the repossession of their property. In addition to the pressure, they have suffered cases of houses being set on fire, physical assaults and have seen construction company employees enter the territory without authorization to carry out topographical studies.

“Erasure of populations’ rights”

“In Brazil, there is a historical process of erasing the rights of subaltern populations, who are generally black and poor. And with Quingoma it is no different”, says researcher Fabio Macedo Velame, leader of the EtniCidades research group at the Federal University of Bahia (UFBA). According to him, the highway is part of a regional and municipal plan for urban expansion and the creation of new neighborhoods.

In a statement, the Bahia Norte Concessionaire stated that all structural interventions necessary for the implementation of toll plazas on the highways “were carried out in compliance with the legal procedures for obtaining the licenses provided for in the concession contract”. In addition, the manager says it maintains dialogue with the quilombola communities “for the preservation of the material and immaterial heritage of the areas associated with the highways”.

Regarding tolls, Bahia Norte said that “toll exemptions on highways under its management are provided for in the concession contract and granted exclusively by the Government of the State of Bahia”.

Leaderships under threat

Constant disputes over land ownership are creating insecurity in areas occupied by quilombola communities. According to the DPU in Bahia, since April of this year, conflicts in the Quingoma area have worsened, and three quilombo leaders have received death threats.

Gabriela and Rejane were included in the Human Rights Defenders Protection Program (PPDDH) and have been living outside the community for about four months, while another leader, an elderly woman, lives without being able to leave her home within the territory.

They all fear the same fate as Mother Bernadete, a ialorixá from the Pitanga dos Palmares quilombo, also in the metropolitan region of Salvador. She was murdered a year ago, on August 17, 2023. Leader of the National Coordination of Articulation of Quilombos (Conaq) and a local leader, Mother Bernadete was also in the protection program, which did not prevent her from being killed with 25 shots. In 2017, her son had already been murdered. The Civil Police concluded that Bernadete was killed after coming into conflict with drug trafficking in the territory.

According to data from the latest Census by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), Bahia has the largest quilombola population in the country, at 30%. This percentage is equivalent to 397,000 people in 944 communities. However, only 5.2% of quilombolas in Bahia live in titled territories. Incra currently has 1,800 open titling processes.

According to the Bahia State Department of Justice and Human Rights, which is responsible for implementing the protection program, there are currently 16 quilombola leaders under threat and under protection in the state. In total, there are 133 defenders enrolled in the PPDDH in Bahia.

Far from what she considers her hometown, Gabriela began to have difficulty sleeping and now needs medication to induce sleep. “I live practically trapped, hidden. I feel like I’m being persecuted,” she says.

Even though they are included in the program, Rejane and Gabriela say they do not feel protected. The DPU requested improvements to the program from the Department of Justice and Human Rights. “The program is not designed to remove people from the territory, but often that is not possible. And when they leave, it is always difficult to get around and find food,” says defender Gabriel Cesar.

In a statement, the department said that the program is being remodeled throughout Brazil. In Bahia, the agency says it has tripled the budget allocated to protection and created an intergovernmental Working Group to regularize land conflicts. “As a result of these efforts, for example, Quilombo Pitanga dos Palmares is already in the final stages of land demarcation,” the statement says.

Until they return home, Rejane and Gabriela try to fight from a distance so that new ventures do not reach Quingoma. “I know that leaving there is also a form of struggle, of resistance, because if I stay, I could be killed like Mother Bernadete was,” says Rejane, who adds: “I don’t need to be a heroine, because heroes are solitary, and the fight is collective.”