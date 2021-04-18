Bioethanol will be used to charge the fuel cells, which will allow up to three weeks of full immersion with half the crew of the old ships. GREGORY MARBLE Sunday, April 18, 2021, 1:57 PM



Discretion and invisibility are the main features of these ships capable of navigating below 300 meters of depth, far from the control of their enemies and near hostile places in intelligence work. According to the engineer captain Enrique Barrios, the S-81 stands out for “a very low acoustic signature, an excellent