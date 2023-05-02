“The negative pressure on oil means that the economic recovery in China is not really promising, which hinders the outlook for fuel demand,” said Tina Ting, an analyst at CMC Markets.

Official data Sunday showed that China’s manufacturing activity fell unexpectedly in April, marking the first contraction in the manufacturing PMI since December.

China’s industrial and economic recovery from the coronavirus epidemic was expected to boost demand this year.

Monday’s poll showed expectations of a decline in US crude oil inventories for the third week in a row, which supported the market somewhat.

The US Federal Reserve, which meets on Tuesday and Wednesday, is expected to raise interest rates by another 25 basis points, which could affect oil through slower economic growth and lower energy demand.

Concerns about the banking sector have also affected the oil markets in the past few weeks.

In what is the third collapse of a major US institution in two months, US regulators seized First Republic Bank this week before agreeing to a deal to sell most of its shares to JPMorgan.

price movements

Brent crude rose 32 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $79.61 a barrel by 0725 GMT, and US Nymex crude fell 27 cents, or 0.26 percent, to $75.94 a barrel, and the two crudes fell more than a dollar in their last session, according to Reuters data. “