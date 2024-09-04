Saber Interactive and Stormind Games have released a new dev diary for A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead to tell us about the sound design a very important element considering that we are talking about a single-player horror game inspired by the famous film series by Paramount Pictures, coming to PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S on October 17, 2024. The game can currently already be pre-ordered at a price of 29.99 euros.

Creepy sounds

Diego Sambataro, sound designer at Stormind Games, talks to us about the sound side of things and explains how the development team has used sound as a mechanicdesigned to recreate the atmosphere of the series. “From the ground beneath your feet to the tools at your disposal, you’ll need to be careful with every step you take if you hope to survive the world of A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead.” The official press release explains. But enough chit-chat, let’s watch the video, which also shows several gameplay sequences.

A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead has been designed specifically for fans of the film series, horror games and narrative adventures in general. The player will have only his wits at his disposal to overcome the challenges and obstacles he will face, as also explained in our preview.

The film follows Alex, a young college student who suffers from asthma and is struggling to survive the end of the world with her partner, Martin. The nightmarish creatures that plague the Earth aren’t the only threat she faces as she traverses the ruins of civilization in search of a safe haven for herself and her family.