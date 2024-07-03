Stormind Games and Saber Interactive have released the first A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead story trailerwhich introduces the game’s characters and the setting in which they move, before and after the terrifying invasion we saw in the film saga.

The two moments appear very distinct, given that with the creatures around absolute silence must be observed and even the scenarios do nothing but tell all this, through signs and testimonies of those who passed through those places before the protagonist of the adventure, Alex.

The trailer, in particular, describes a particularly difficult situation for the character we control, who finds himself having to face a virtually impossible condition to sustain in such a complicated context. How will it end?

The final shot of the video focuses on the action twists of A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead, in which we will have the opportunity to face monsters using different weapons and giving life to frantic chases through the streets.