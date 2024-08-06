The game is set to launch on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (Steam) on October 17th according to the post in question, which was deleted by Sony shortly after publication, but not quickly enough to prevent the information from spreading like wildfire across the internet.

A leak caused by an early post from PlayStation account X has revealed the exit date Of A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead the horror adventure set in the universe of the famous A Quiet Place film series.

What We Know About A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead

Developed by the Italian team of Stormind Games and published by Saber Interactive, A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead is a tension-filled first-person adventure which will tell an original and unedited story within the post-apocalyptic universe of the franchise, where humans have fallen prey to monstrous creatures that use hearing to hunt.

Encountering one of the monsters in A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead

As we saw in the first extended gameplay video, the game will have the same tension that you feel when watching movies, with players having to be very careful not to make any noise. In fact, just stepping on a shard of glass or a can is enough to attract the unwelcome attention of the monsters that populate the game.

At the same time, you need to use your gray matter to manage the few resources available and overcome the difficult situations that will appear before you. If you want to know more about A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead, on our pages you can find the interview with the Italian team of Stormind Games that we published in June.