A first trailer has just been released for A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead. This game is inspired by the movie series A Quiet Place which just released a prequel. Now they seek to conquer the world of video games with a title that seems tense.

The trailer shows us that A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead will follow the same rules as the film series. We see the characters trying to survive the mysterious creatures while trying to make as little noise as possible. It seems from now on that trying to stay silent could lead to some interesting and quite tense gameplay.

It’s also very apparent that this will be a narrative-driven game. Well, from now on we are introduced to our character and her boyfriend who are also expecting a baby in the middle of an alien invasion.. They certainly set everything up very well to make us more interested in their survival.

Source: Saber Interactive

For now A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead It doesn’t have a release date but we know it’s coming this year. If it caught your attention, you should know that it will be a game for the new generation of consoles as it will only be available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. Will they give him a chance?

What else do we know about A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead?

The new trailer also invites those interested to visit the website of A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead where more things are revealed. The first thing that is evident in the trailer is that it will be a completely new story unrelated to the films beyond the invasion. So he will not let this attack be experienced from another point of view.

As for gameplay, they promise a totally uncomfortable atmosphere where we will have to remain silent so as not to alert the creatures. Besides, the path forward could always be different if we use the tools at our disposal well to distract these armored beasts.s. Do you think it can give us the same feeling as the movies?

