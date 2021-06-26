The article contains spoilers for those who haven’t even seen the first movie.

We had left the Abbott family in 2018, fighting for survival in a world that overnight was invaded by some kind of hideous alien monsters, without sight and smell but in compensation with very fine hearing.

These are monstrous creatures, fiercely voracious, similar to the gigantic arachnids of Starship Troopers, a cross between monsters worthy of Silent Hill or Resident Evil and also Stanger Things, with mysterious origins. On screen are the work of Scott Farrar (Transformers, Chronicles of Narnia, AI, Cocoon) and Jeffrey Beecroft (Dances with Wolves, 12 Monkeys, Transformers: Age of Extinction).

A woman and her three children in a world of monsters

Their characteristic had caused the need, in the increasingly scarce survivors, to live in absolute silence, even when they hid in distant and inaccessible areas such as the Appalachian Mountains, avoiding even the slightest sign of life, under penalty of immediate attack. The first film ended in a complete way but its success was such as to provoke the request for a sequel, which John Krasinski has reworked as a screenwriter, again together with Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, and as a director.

As for the temporal order, we are on day 474 of the invasion and we find the family immediately after the event that caused the disappearance of one of its members. But first we will finally have the chance to see how it all began, because the first film started in medias res.

The always heroic mother and her three children during a move run into another survivor (and others will then find one, but of the kind that just doesn’t deserve it to survive, as often happens in post apocalyptic films). The engine of this episode will be the daughter Regan, the deaf-mute, whose hearing aid had become the only lifeline against monsters.

The girl will discover a clue that could lead everyone to safety. But nothing will be easy, while the behavior of his brother Marcus, increasingly fearful and clumsy, will cause other problems. While the adults will confirm their altruistic and heroic talents, the two boys will carry out the action that will make them enter the world of adults, learning to fight and not just to escape or hide, in a moment of growth, of evolution. This message is not despicable and can be applied even in less than limit situations.

Basically this second episode follows the previous film, in the continuous swing of escapes, tragic emergencies, painful deaths, blind terrors, lightning-fast attacks and reactions in extremis. Even if sometimes you feel the mechanical nature of certain events, a kind of forcing to make what you expect to happen (after all, if everyone behaved prudently without ever committing imprudence, history would not go on). It is not that the story does not work, the suspense is always there, every little hiccup that can trigger the alien attack always causes the necessary tension.

Cillian Murphy is the new male entry.

Two long sequences with alternating editing follow the anxious adventures of three different subjects. But we thought that some stories might need a television treatment, with a weekly serial (when not binge watching), because now we are asked to wait at least a couple of years (the release of the third chapter is given for 2023. ), to see how the path of the various family members, of the new male protagonist, will continue.

As for the cast, in addition to the confirmation of the excellent choice for Emily Blunt, true fearless Mother Courage, we find Millicent Simmonds (deaf actress for real), the girl who follows in her father’s footsteps, and Noah Jupe, the most traumatized son. New entry for Cillian Murphy, Djimon Hounsou appears briefly and Scott McNairy even faster, almost unrecognizable under the makeup and wig of a barbarian survivor. Remarkable, as in the other episode, is the soundtrack by Marco Beltrami, in a film in which the sound is never a banal excuse to jump scare.

A Quiet Place II remains an original variant in a genre, the survival fanta / horror that has already seen so many, not just a siege film but a coming-of-age story, with brackets on the road. Which leaves us with a reflection: why struggle and suffer so much to keep a life so frightening with such ferocious determination? It can only be done in view of a longed-for even if remote possibility of salvation, otherwise it is better to get torn apart and get it over with immediately.