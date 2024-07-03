A Quiet Place Day 1 is a 2024 film written and directed by Michael Sarnoski. It is the prequel/spin-off of A Quiet Place – A Quiet Place of 2018 and its sequel, films directed by John Krasinski (who serves as producer on this new film in the saga). The film stars Lupita Nyong’o and Joseph Quinn.

A quiet place”

Samira (Lupita Nyong’o) is a young poet who is suffering from cancer and is hospitalized in a clinic. One day, she, her cat Frodo and other patients are accompanied by a nurse on a trip to New York City on a bus to see a puppet show. In reality, Samira has a huge desire to eat a good pizza and hopes to take advantage of it during the trip. She has a sentimental value all of this.

But what was supposed to be an ordinary day will turn out to be a nightmare. All of this is thrown into disarray by a sudden alien invasion that turns everything upside down. Samira manages to survive and takes refuge in a closed place together with other people.

At some point, it becomes clear that aliens are extremely sensitive to noise and so the key to survival lies in silenceotherwise they will be found and killed by these mysterious creatures. Between massacres and chance encounters, Samira’s destiny will cross paths with that of Eric (Joseph Quinn, formerly Eddie Munson in Stranger Things 4 and coming soon Johnny Storm/The Human Torch of the new Fantastic Four movie in the MCU), a law school student. The two and the kitten Frodo will try to survive in a city where the massacre is becoming ever greater, and the chances of survival are ever slimmer.

The beginning of everything

“Day One” is a prequel and therefore takes place some time before the other two films. Therefore, it is a film that can be seen both by those who know the two Krasinski films, in order to have an in-depth look at the story and understand how they arrived at that situation seen previously, and by those who are approaching the saga for the first time.

Furthermore, it is also a spin-off and therefore the protagonists are different from those already seen and, although there is not much in-depth information about them, they are both interesting and make you want to feel empathy towards them.

The first movie released in 2018 showed a rather critical planetary situationwhere aliens were the dominant race and there were few survivors in humanity, while the second released in 2020 it remained on the same line narrative, continuing the story of the protagonists and always remaining in the same context.

Until the release of “Day 1,” little was known about what had happened to humanity, and now with this new chapter, we have the chance to find out. An advantage even for viewers who are “new” to the saga created by Krasinski.

The prequel makes a leap back in time and shows new protagonists who experience it first hand the prelude of what would happen at any moment, and as the situation worsens and the film continues on that pre-established track, the situation will become more and more analogous.

There are some differencesas the narrative context where the plot takes place. It is broader, and we find ourselves in New York, where the possibility of well-structured staging expands, which however has not been exploited properly.

On the one hand, the level of spectacularity it increased and had a good visual impact, thanks to a well-established photography and a well-structured direction, on the other hand there was a lack of depth of some elements, such as background on the aliens or characters shown.

The new protagonists

The aforementioned protagonists are Samira and Eric: the first feels abandoned to her fate due to illness, while the second is not the classic spotless hero, who despite fear does not give up and tries to fulfill Samira’s last request.

The interaction that is created between the twodue to the circumstances, it is very interesting, and you have the opportunity to enter into empathy with them. You see two people with their own vicissitudes and who find themselves both surviving and with all their certainties destroyed.

Samira has lost all reasons to go onbut paradoxically, and despite the certain end, it is the situation that leads her to move forward and to fulfill a last wish, linked to her past. Ericinstead, wants it at all costs to survive but he is afraid, and he finds courage again next to Samira. They give each other strength and make you want to hope that they will be saved.

Michael Sarnoski: A Good Heir

John Krasinski is a good director, and in the previous films, he had some great ideas and analyzed in detail the situation in which the protagonists found themselves and what happened to the rest of humanity, with various flashbacks. Sarnoski has taken up the legacy of Krasinski and he also had some brilliant ideassuch as the good focus on the point of view of the individual protagonists and making the viewer experience it in first person the drastic situation shown, and the camera continues with a contextualized rhythmstumbling on a repetitive central part and on some scenes that slightly border on boredom.

It’s not a big problem, because the film was still a good product and has the right amount of time for the story it wanted to tell. Another flaw, however, was the lack of depth of some details.