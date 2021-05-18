A quiet place, also known as A silent place, will launch its second installment on May 28. After a series of delays, fans are excited to see the film directed by John krasinski and starring Emily Blunt.

The sequel will tell us how the survivors of the Abbott family must face the terrors of the outside world. They quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats lurking around them.

While the plot left several fans intrigued about the new challenges that the protagonists will face, it also gave hints of what we will see. Among these are five great mysteries of the saga that would have an answer.

How did aliens get to Earth?

The final trailer begins with a sequence from the day of the invasion with a pharmacist telling Lee that it looks like a bombing. Then they show us how aliens fall from the sky and crash into buildings.

Are aliens intelligent beings?

In the first installment they looked like lethal predators who were guided by their instincts. However, recent advances showed that they could become organized and hunt in packs thanks to a language system based on squeaks and clicks.

The film will arrive in mid-2022 on Paramount plus. Photo: Composition / Paramount

Why was the military so easily defeated?

The arrival of the creatures was a crushing defeat for the armed forces of the United States, due to their impenetrable armor and the interference they produce in electrical signals. Still, fans do not rule out that a military faction plans a counterattack.

How many people are still alive in the United States?

The end of the first installment showed us that the fire signals from the surrounding neighbors were no longer on, as well as the lack of response via the radio. So far, the collapse of the usual lines of communication prevented us from knowing how many survivors are left, but the sequel could change this.

How many know the weakness of aliens?

If the Abbott family did discover the weakness of aliens there is no reason to believe that other people have not. Also, they may have figured out how to build walls of sound that allow them to live more normal lives without fear of being eaten.