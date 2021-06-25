The second chapter of the scientific horror series is finally in the room At Quiet Place, or At Quiet Place 2, one of the films most affected by the global crisis from the Coronavirus pandemic. Again with the unexpected direction of John Krasinski, the film produced and distributed by Paramount was in fact due to be released in March 2020, but what followed was an authentic odyssey: initially the Paramount had decided to move the film to September 2020, but with the pandemic in full circulation already in July, the American production company had postponed the release in April of the following year, then again in September of the same year. Finally, after introducing a plan to make the film available on Paramount +, last March the director confirmed that the film would be released in US theaters in late May. Finally, At Quiet Place 2 arrived at the cinema in Italy on June 24, and today we offer you our review.

A Quiet Place 2, the review

Before starting, the film takes the liberty of re-introducing the characters and the story through a flashback. A not particularly original choice, but not ineffective for this, above all because we as audiences are perfectly aware of what is about to happen. In a boring American town, Lee Abbott (John Krasinski) attends a baseball game of his eldest son Marcus (Noah Jupe) in the company of his wife Evelyn (played by the wife of director / actor Emily Blunt), the deaf-mute daughter Regan (Millicent Simmonds) and their little son Beau.

The Abbotts, like the others present, head home understandably frightened when, without leaving the spectators even time to breathe the tension, of the alien creatures they attack the city, claiming numerous victims. The film finally begins and opens exactly where the first film left off: in an attempt to save Regan and Marcus from an alien (little Beau was the very first victim of the series, mowed down in the ghostly opening scene of the first film), Lee was killed, Evelyn managed, in the chaos, to give birth to a son, Regan discovered the point by chance weak of extraterrestrial invaders: the frequency of its cochlear implant sends the monsters’ sensitive hearing into a tailspin and causes them excruciating pain that lowers their impenetrable armor and renders them defenseless to attack.

With the house lost in a fire, the Abbotts are forced to seek refuge elsewhere, and find it in an old abandoned steel mill occupied by Emmet (Cillian Murphy), a family friend who lost everything and everyone with the arrival of the aliens. The group has found a new ally and refuge, but Regan has other plans: he wants to reach an island and use the signal transmitted by a transmission tower to share the frequency of his cochlear implant with the rest of the world and allow other survivors to defend themselves. Despite the insistence of her mother and brother, the girl, like her father, cannot deny help to others, and leaves. Emmett, though devastated by the loss of his family, follows her to bring her back, but then agrees to accompany her on this seemingly suicidal mission. Why, in a collapsing civilization, it’s not just monsters that you need to fear…

At Quiet Place 2 is a great example of how to avoid fixing something that isn’t broken. With this sequel John Krasinski prefers to take no chances and more or less the same formula as the first film with a few sporadic additions such as a new, hard-fought male lead in Cillian Murphy, a setting and a structure reminiscent of the great post-apocalyptic and dystopian tales such as The street by Cormac McCarty, and the disturbing threat of a humanity enraged by the apocalypse. In the meantime, what made the first chapter strong remains: a skilful direction able to alternate creativity and rules of the narration of fear, a masterfully constructed sound and two excellent female protagonists in Emily Blunt and the deaf-mute actress Millicent Simmonds, who buys in this sequel a further facet from final girl action.

It is true that a sequel is also the possibility for a director to test new terrains, to dare with the certainty of being able to work on a terrain already tested and that, therefore, one could expect something different from the script and story department. These are legitimate criticisms that must not, however, make us lose sight of the fact that At Quiet Place 2 it works in all its parts and as a whole I keep the original creativity of the first film alive.