A quiet place 2, the sequel directed by John krasinski, tells us how the survivors of the Abbott family cope with the terrors of the outside world. This is how we left closed spaces for open ones in a delivery that promised to expand the horizons of this post-apocalyptic world. The result has left several fans satisfied, but hardly surprised.

The start with the fearsome creatures, by way of genesis, could not be more promising. Unfortunately, the sense of uncertainty and discovery is lost as the late Lee Abbott leaves the scene and we return to the present. The role of silence and other narrative virtues, which worked so well in the first installment, are maintained, although the legitimate fear of having no way out and that a false step means certain death is missed.

In this opportunity, we walk a path already known without much news. Each footprint that we find with the characters is conspicuous by the absence of elements that expand the fictional universe and make us ask for more stories. Once the film is finished, we have a greater series of entertaining and dangerous situations, but little to talk about or comment on beyond its effectiveness.

It is worth mentioning that A quiet place 2 appears to be the turning point for the saga to change its genre: from horror to action. We have seen this type of metamorphosis with greater or less success in The Purge: Anarchy, Terminator: Judgment Day and Aliens, among other titles. If this is fulfilled, possibly the direction is no longer under John Krasinski who made it clear that he has no problems with someone else taking the reins of his creation.

The film reached Paramount plus and select theaters in mid-2021. Photo: Composition / Paramount

“Even though I’m the person who made the first two installments, I won’t be the one who makes the last or last two. This is an amazing litter box to play with. Whether or not I’m the right guy to do more, I’m not sure. But I know I’m really proud of the world we’ve created, “the filmmaker previously told The Hollywood Reporter.

After this, I hint that he would have already told everything he wanted on screen: “Many of the things that I found interesting in the first part ended up in the second.” Now it only remains to hope that the director finds some contribution to the universe of the saga and deserves to be highlighted. In the worst case, the sequel will be the first of many with much less inspiration or talent behind it ”, he concluded.