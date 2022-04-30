Part of what’s so exciting about Playdate – and weeks in, I am still excited about it – is the fact that it’s been conceived as a system people can make their own games for from the off. With Pulp, a web-based game editor, and easy drag-and-drop sideloading of game files, there’s already a Playdate scene developing on Itch.io.
It’s still very early, but I wanted to get a sense of what’s already out there. Here are just a few of the games I’ve enjoyed so far.
Pulpmon, Brothers Online
A lot of early Playdate games are a bit like pulpmon – a loving recreation of an existing game, in this case Pokemon.
This is stripped back but still delightful – the top-down world brings back memories of the first Zelda, and the needle-sharp lines of the art style show off the Playdate screen in all its weird glory.
Rescues, Raspberry Brain
A Game & Watch remake involving bouncing people into an ambulance out of a burning building Rescues gets hectic remove quickly. A friend who is a paramedic tells me this game is very realistic, but even if you aren’t interested in emergency medicine, I know that the crank works nicely for moving back and forth and the score-chasing is very pleasant. Be warned though: your rescuees resemble giant ants.
Coin Germs, Raspberry Brain
OK Coin Germs is an absolute banger. Collect the coins and avoid the germs – and you can use the crank to speed up the germs’ movement when it suits you. There is a touch of Vlambeer to this kind of focused score-attack delight, and the soundtrack is absolute chugging brilliance.
Sketch, Share, Solve, RDK
Sketch, Share, Solve is fabulous nonogram/picross game that encourages you to remix the suite of available puzzles and make your own from scratch. This is a generous thing indeed, with excellent tutorials and lovely controls. It manages to cram a lot onto the Playdate screen, too.
Art7, Ledbetter Games
Art7 is the kind of thing I am so excited to see on Playdate – a private art gallery to wander around at your leisure. It’s a fascinating game, even in its current demo form, and apparently it’s inspired by a similar experiment from the Game Boy Camera community.
Beast, Bold Big Flank
An adaptation of a 1984 PC game, this Beast is simple monsterish fun as you move walls to squish your enemies. The original Beast was shareware – in a way this Playdate version feels like it’s coming home.
Tochi, SN-Studio
Moody audio and relentless enemies make this action-adventure a dark treat. Tochi’s oppressive and spooky – a wizard’s journey around a dungeon filled with skulls and crates and locked doors. And horrible beasts who can’t wait to do you in. Super stuff.
#quick #Playdate #games #Itchio
Leave a Reply