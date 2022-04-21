The concept of a smart home was something you could find in science fiction only. But today, it is a reality. You really can lock and unlock your front door with a phone, ask Alexa pretty much anything, or activate your vacuum with just a tap on a screen.

MediaPost’s survey shows that 69% of homes in the US have a smart home device. These gadgets are already in our lives, and it is time to embrace their potential. If you are not tech-savvy, don’t worry. While the term smart home could sound intimidating, setting it up is super easy. Forget about cables, drilling, and clumsy DIY projects – let’s learn how to set up your smart home today!

Setting up your smart home

Before you set up your smart home, find your ecosystem first. The three most popular ecosystems are Amazon Alexa, Google Nest, and Apple HomeKit. Picking the one for you won’t be difficult.

For instance, if you use Android devices only, choosing Amazon Alexa or Google Nest is the way to go. On the other hand, those of you reading this article on an iPad or iPhone should probably choose Apple HomeKit. It is important to note that some devices are compatible with multiple ecosystems. But if you want to keep things working seamlessly, it is best to stick with one.

Must-have devices

Start small at first because there is no need to buy a handful of devices right away. Pick the devices that are both fun and practical. Here are some of them:

Smart lightbulbs

Controlling the lights in your house with the help of your phone is a great way to start learning how to set up a smart home. There are many brands out there that make high-quality bulbs. Most are compatible with all ecosystems. A user can set up the brightness and color temperature straight from a phone app.

Smart speakers

Smart speakers are often seen as the backbone of every smart home. They are essentially personal assistants that can do various things while you are on the go. Want to listen to some music as you get ready in the morning? Or hear the latest news while you sip coffee? Ask your smart speaker to do it for you. Do not forget that you can place this speaker anywhere because they are quite stylish.

Smart thermostats

Imagine adjusting the temperature of your home while you are at work. And when you arrive, your house is warm and cozy. You can do so with the help of smart thermostats. They might seem intimidating but are super easy to set up. These devices allow you to control the air conditioning and the heating from your phone.

Possible security threats

Since all of these devices need Wi-Fi to work, it is clear that there could be some possible security threats to users. After all, we have all read the news about the hacking of security cameras. Unfortunately, smart home devices are also in danger. So how can you prevent third parties from accessing your devices?

Protecting your smart home

The first thing you need to do is secure your home network. All of the devices are connected to your Wi-Fi, and they store and collect the data that could be useful to cybercriminals. Making sure your connection is secure should be a top priority.

You could create a separate network just for your smart home devices. It means that even if one of those gadgets gets compromised, hackers won’t have access to your personal or financial information. Also, using a VPN on your computer can add a layer of protection to the data you send or receive.

Most smart home enthusiasts use their phones as the hubs for all devices and control them from there. If you tend to connect to public Wi-Fi networks, keep in mind that you never know who is watching. Hackers could break into your phone and get their hands on more than your personal information. A VPN can also help because this app can encrypt the data you send or receive. Use VPN with an antivirus app, and you are good to go.

Most people usually ignore software updates but don’t be one of them. It takes just a couple of minutes to download the latest version on any device. The update will do so much in terms of the overall security. Outdated software is vulnerable, and hackers know how to exploit its weaknesses.