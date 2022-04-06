Immediately stop the Dutch import of Russian energy. This far-reaching appeal from the Party for the Animals received the support of coalition parties D66 and ChristenUnie in the House of Representatives this week.

But it has not yet come to a Dutch boycott. However, more than a third of the House supported the motion of Christine Teunissen on Tuesday. And the words with which Minister Wopke Hoekstra (Foreign Affairs, CDA) advised against the motion on behalf of the cabinet were remarkably mild. “At this point, we have to deny this motion.” For the time being, a European approach is preferable.

Minister Rob Jetten (Climate and Energy, D66) will start working this month on ‘a concrete reduction plan’ for the Dutch import of oil, gas and coal from Russia. A motion to that effect by GroenLinks and PvdA received broad support from the House this week. Also the cabinet supported the trend†

“We want a boycott as soon as possible. Now give a few countries within Europe the space to accelerate the phasing out of imports,” said Member of Parliament Suzanne Kröger of GroenLinks. “Just like in Germany, we want the minister to sit down with all parties to make agreements about a quick import stop for the Netherlands.”

Also read: After the massacre in Butja, the call is heard for the ultimate sanction: Russian gas



Gas for houses

This week there will be further discussions in the European context about more trade restrictions in the field of energy. What will happen if the Netherlands, like Lithuania, starts running ahead of the troops? And if, for example, the gas supply is terminated in the short term?

Jetten emphasized earlier that the consequences of a gas boycott are different in every European country. “In the Netherlands we can handle it if we stop immediately, but in Germany or Austria everyone is actually without heating and electricity within 24 hours,” said the climate minister on Sunday. tv show Buitenhof†

As far as energy expert Kees van der Leun of the Common Futures consultancy is concerned, that view is too rosy for the Dutch situation. “If the Netherlands independently decides to boycott, it will lead to a greater gas shortage than other countries. Then the prices will rise extra here.”

According to Van der Leun, the importance of Russian gas in the Netherlands is downplayed. “It would only account for 15 percent of our total usage. That is possible, but 95 percent of the houses here are heated with natural gas. In Germany [waar Russisch gas een veel groter aandeel heeft] maybe half and in Austria a quarter.”

The same applies to the major role of natural gas in electricity production. “More than half of Dutch electricity is produced with gas. In Germany and Austria it will be about 15 percent.”

Commercial parties

This does not mean that a solo action by the Netherlands will lead to more serious consequences than a European boycott. In that case too, the 15 percent dependence on Russian gas is relative, says Van der Leun, who has been involved in the energy transition since the 1980s. “A lot of gas in the Netherlands comes from Norway, for example. As a result, we limit the Russian interest. But that purchasing is not done by the government, but by commercial parties. If it suits them, they can also resell that Norwegian gas to foreign customers.”

These commercial parties include international energy companies such as Vattenfall, Eneco and RWE. “Due to market forces, the pain of such a boycott will eventually be spread across Europe.”

VEMW director Hans Grünfeld, as a representative of the energy-intensive industry, was surprised at the ease with which Jetten spoke about a Dutch farewell to Russian gas. “The simplicity of advocating an energy boycott annoys me,” he says. Saying goodbye to Russian gas also has major consequences for the Netherlands. Such a step by one country would, in my opinion, be mainly symbolic and have little or no effect.”

According to Grünfeld, it will be even more difficult to fill the underground storage rooms without Russian gas. “That means that we will be heading for a gas shortage next winter. At the same time, the government does not want to use the resources we have to compensate for a gas shortage, such as more gas from Groningen or more power production from coal-fired power stations. That is taboo.”

horse remedy

Also read: Boycott of Russian energy is going to hurt Germany, but the call is getting louder



But the Netherlands has a Protection and Recovery Plan in case the gas supply stops? In this way, the available energy must be distributed as fairly as possible. “That’s an emergency measure, a horse remedy,” says Grünfeld. In addition to higher prices, this approach could easily lead to the closure of companies, according to him. And to all kinds of shortages, such as food, medical aids and building materials. “The social consequences for the Netherlands are hard to imagine.”

There are fewer concerns about the consequences of an oil boycott by the Netherlands, even though the annual import of oil involves almost three times as much money – approximately 11 billion euros – than gas. The Netherlands is the largest importer of Russian oil in Europe. The big difference is transport: gas comes mainly through pipelines. Thanks to ship transport, oil (and coal) is a global market with countless buyers and suppliers.

Thanks to the large port of Rotterdam, the Netherlands can switch relatively easily to oil from other countries, thinks Marnix Koopmans of trade association VNPI, in which the refineries are united. The share of Russian oil is already declining. „For petrol and chemical products [met olie als grondstof] I foresee few problems. However, more diesel – for which Russian crude oil is now important – must be imported. There are already shortages of diesel elsewhere, and that could also happen in the Netherlands.”

The industry is more concerned about a completely European boycott, according to Koopmans. “Much of eastern Europe is dependent on Russia’s Druzhba oil pipeline. If that supply fails, countries such as Poland and the Czech Republic and parts of Germany will have to supply their refineries with oil in a different way.” And that is not easy. “There are too few inland vessels and delivery via trucks is practically not feasible. Such a shortage for such a large area is felt all over Europe.”

According to Koopmans, a purely Dutch oil boycott can never be watertight due to Rotterdam’s international role. “There is a constant flow of oil and oil products between the ports. A lot of oil – including the Russian one – that arrives in Antwerp is passed on to Rotterdam and then goes via the Meuse to the German hinterland.”

Van der Leun of Common Futures hopes that the events in Ukraine will make the Netherlands more aware of how dependent it is on the energy supplies of dictators. “Accelerating the energy transition and serious savings can quickly make us less dependent.”

And that, according to him, reduces the consequences of a boycott. Jetten started a government campaign on Saturday to save energy. It had already been decided earlier on a larger insulation program. Van der Leun: “Fine, but we need much clearer government targets for those savings. A saving of 5 billion cubic meters of gas [12 procent] can be realized really quickly. As a cabinet, come with regular press conferences and keep track of progress on a weekly basis.”