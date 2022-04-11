Two Asian people came to the country on a quick trip in search of work, which ended with their imprisonment for three months and then deportation, after they took an illegal route to work, and were involved in forging two identity cards and using them in an attempt to obtain a permit to practice the profession of guards in a famous hotel, and the security official suspected them and informed the police After making sure that the two cards are forged.

In the ruling, the Criminal Court stated that the case, as it has been established in its certainty, and the investigations that were carried out by the Public Prosecution, are summed up in the fact that the defendants came to the state in search of work, and because they did not possess two identity cards, neither of them resorted to the competent authorities to issue them in accordance with the legal procedures followed. In the state, if they decided to participate with an unknown third person in their forgery, by providing him with the necessary data and documents.

She pointed out that the unknown person removed the plastic cover of two original cards, and created a new cover with photos and data of the accused, and used the two forged cards to enter a famous hotel and presented them to the security official with the intention of obtaining a permit to work as security guards.

The security official stated in the Public Prosecution’s investigations that the defendants claimed that they were employees of a company specialized in party planning services contracted by the hotel management to provide guards to secure New Year’s celebrations, so he asked them for two ID cards to obtain a temporary permit, and then noticed the two cards do not contain the watermark, and the two proven and returned photos The suspects are not clear and their texture is not normal, in addition to the absence of the state emblem, so he suspected them and asked them about the authenticity of the two cards. They stuttered and admitted that they were forged and that someone had provided them and asked him to override the matter, but he informed the police and when their members attended, they made sure that there was a forgery.

By asking the first accused, he admitted that he met with an Asian person and the latter offered him to extract a work visa and identity card for him in exchange for 4000 dirhams. He had the card, denying his knowledge that it was forged, and the statements of the second accused did not differ from the same content.

After examining the case, the court confirmed that it was satisfied with the validity of the testimony of the hotel security official in the minutes of inference and investigations of the Public Prosecution, and what was proven by the report of the General Department of Criminal Evidence, which confirmed the forgery of the two cards, and did not turn to the defendants’ denials later before the court, as they had previously admitted to the investigations of the Public Prosecution, noting. That their denial was just an attempt to escape from responsibility, and ended up convicting them of the accusation of participating by agreement and helping with an unknown person in forging official editors, and sentenced them to three months in prison and deportation from the state.



