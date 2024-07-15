Mash: At least 4.5 thousand tourists stuck in traffic jam near Crimean Bridge

At least 4.5 thousand tourists were stuck in a traffic jam on the approach to the Crimean Bridge from the Taman side. The line of cars was captured on video, which was published by Telegram– Mash channel.

According to the source, 1,500 cars with tourists are queuing at the checkpoint due to forest fires in the Krasnodar region. According to the publication, from 800 to 1,000 cars were heading to Novorossiysk and Anapa, but upon learning of the natural disaster, they turned around and headed towards Crimea. In total, more than five thousand vehicles with tourists are currently heading there.

It is specified that cars need to spend about five hours in line to get to the peninsula. Their number increases every half hour.

On Monday morning, July 15, it was reported that a queue of more than a thousand cars had formed on the approach to the Crimean Bridge. By 8:00, 300 cars had accumulated from the Kerch side, and the waiting time was about an hour.