Private schools in the northern emirates decided to conduct a questionnaire to obtain the opinion of the students’ families regarding the school working hours during the upcoming Ramadan, as they sent the questionnaire to all the students’ families in the various academic levels via their mobile phones to determine the appropriate timing for the school day, and asked them to choose the timing before the end of this week.

School administrations have unified three options for school hours in Ramadan, where the first option starts from 8:30 in the morning until 1:30 in the afternoon, the second option from 9:00 in the morning until 1:40 in the afternoon, and the third option from 9:15 in the morning until 1:00 2.30 pm, while schools kept school hours fixed on Friday from 9 am to 12 pm without change.

Officials in private schools told “Emirates Today”, who preferred not to publish their names, that the three options for school hours in the month of Ramadan come to give students and their families the opportunity to determine the appropriate time for school hours in Ramadan in proportion to their working hours and social status, especially since most families stay up in Ramadan has long hours. They added that the timing that received the largest percentage of selection, exceeding 50% of the total choices of the students’ families, will be adopted, provided that the appropriate timing for the school hours in the next month of Ramadan will be sent to the students’ families starting next week, noting that the new school dates for the month of Ramadan have been paid. Schools to deduct 10 minutes from the time of lessons and reduce the break time from 15 minutes to 10 minutes, in addition to canceling the time interval between lessons in order to complete the school day without delay for fasting students and to save time and effort for their families during the period of their transportation from schools to homes.

They explained that fasting students and their families were taken into account in setting the school work schedule during the month of Ramadan, and that school administrations will adopt the timing chosen by the students’ families, noting that schools received many questions from the students’ families regarding the school hours during Ramadan and that some asked the school to activate working hours. The school hours are from 9:30 in the morning until 1:00 in the afternoon, and others requested that the school hours be early from 8:30 in the morning until 1:30 in the afternoon.

They added that the schools considered it best to conduct a questionnaire for the students’ families to choose the appropriate timing for the school hours and take their opinions on it, provided that the schools themselves choose the timing from themselves and send it officially to all the students’ families, taking into account the conditions of the students and their families during the month of Ramadan.

They stated that the questionnaire will be through an electronic link sent to the students’ families via mobile phones, which includes the appropriate options for the school hours, where the students’ families have the right to participate once in the survey and choose the timing that suits them, noting that the process of entering and exiting students during the next Ramadan will be smooth without any Delay in order to avoid waiting for their families for long periods in the sun, especially since the procedures require parents of students to pick up their children under the fifth grade by hand in front of each academic section.

